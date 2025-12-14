أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة جازان تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً، في مدارس المنطقة، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات، ومنسوبي ومنسوبات الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية.
وأشارت الإدارة إلى أن العملية التعليمية ستستمر ليوم غدٍ عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلاب والطالبات، ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة.
The General Administration of Education in the Jazan region announced the suspension of in-person classes tomorrow in the region's schools, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff of both the educational and administrative bodies.
The administration indicated that the educational process will continue tomorrow through the "Madrasati" platform for all students and staff of the General Administration of Education in the region.