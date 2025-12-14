أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة جازان تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً، في مدارس المنطقة، بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات، ومنسوبي ومنسوبات الهيئتين التعليمية والإدارية.

وأشارت الإدارة إلى أن العملية التعليمية ستستمر ليوم غدٍ عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلاب والطالبات، ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة.