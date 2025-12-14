The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, hosted today (Sunday) at the Emirate's Diwan the Eastern Province Council for Social Responsibility "Absir" celebration, marking the fifth anniversary of the launch of the professional development project for human resources in the non-profit sector "Tameen", with the presence of more than 37 success partners.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that investing in the development of human resources and enhancing their efficiency is a fundamental pillar for improving the performance of the non-profit sector and enhancing its sustainability, noting that building professional capacities contributes to empowering workers to perform their roles effectively and supports the stability of career paths and the quality of institutional outputs. He praised the achievements of the Eastern Province Council for Social Responsibility "Absir" through the "Tameen" project, which represents an effective model for integration between the three sectors and civil society institutions, enhancing the efficiency of institutional work, improving the regulatory environment, and contributing to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development that reflects its positive impacts on society.

The Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Eastern Province Council for Social Responsibility, Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki Al Saud, appreciated the efforts of all success partners and contributors to the completion of the "Tameen" project over five years, and what they have provided in terms of quality work that contributed to serving the community and developing the capabilities of its members.

She indicated that the project comes within the directives of the Prince of the Eastern Province, the honorary president of the council, to achieve integration and development for charitable organizations and empower them to establish a sustainable developmental base, in addition to its contribution to supporting the growth of the non-profit sector and enabling its organizations to achieve a deeper impact, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program, through the expansion of vocational training and providing quality knowledge that meets the labor market's needs.

For her part, the Secretary-General of the "Absir" Council, Lulwa Awad Al-Shammari, explained that the actual phase of the "Tameen" project started in November 2020 and continued for five years of continuous work, based on systematic planning and a thorough study of the needs of the non-profit sector, starting from preparing the project plan and identifying the beneficiary entities and nominating trainees, to organizing training programs and providing quality training content that contributed to enhancing the efficiency of workers and developing their skills.

She pointed out that the "Tameen" project received continuous follow-up from the Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Eastern Province Council for Social Responsibility "Absir", Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki Al Saud, to enhance the efficiency of employees in the third sector and prepare them academically and practically to enable them to perform their responsibilities effectively, contributing to the development of non-profit sector institutions and enhancing their role in supporting the national economy and preparing the second tier of leadership.

Al-Shammari added that the "Absir" Council was able over the past years to achieve a prominent integrative role in implementing the "Tameen" project, by enhancing the professional competencies of workers in the non-profit sector and providing an interactive training environment, which contributed to improving professional awareness and developing individuals' skills in various fields. The project achieved quality accomplishments over five years, including the implementation of 56 specialized training courses, benefiting 1,069 trainees, with an average of 246 training hours, involving 108 beneficiary entities, and in cooperation with 37 strategic partners from the public and private sectors, with an economic value exceeding 1,603,500 Saudi Riyals.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored all partners for their contributions and integration in supporting the project's journey and achieving its goals aimed at raising awareness and developing the professional capabilities of workers in the non-profit sector.