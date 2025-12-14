رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأحد)، حفل مجلس المنطقة الشرقية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية «ابصر»، بمناسبة مرور خمسة أعوام على إطلاق مشروع التطوير المهني للموارد البشرية في القطاع غير الربحي «تمهين»، بحضور أكثر من 37 شريك نجاح.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن الاستثمار في تنمية الكوادر البشرية ورفع كفاءتها يُعد ركيزة أساسية لتطوير أداء القطاع غير الربحي وتعزيز استدامته، مشيرًا إلى أن بناء القدرات المهنية يسهم في تمكين العاملين من أداء أدوارهم بفاعلية، ويدعم استقرار المسارات الوظيفية وجودة المخرجات المؤسسية. وأشاد بما حققه مجلس المنطقة الشرقية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية «ابصر» من منجزات عبر مشروع «تمهين»، وما يمثله من نموذج فاعل للتكامل بين القطاعات الثلاثة ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني، بما يعزز كفاءة العمل المؤسسي، ويرتقي بالبيئة التنظيمية، ويسهم في تحقيق تنمية شاملة ومستدامة تنعكس آثارها الإيجابية على المجتمع.

وثمّنت رئيسة أمناء مجلس المنطقة الشرقية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي آل سعود، جهود جميع شركاء النجاح والمساهمين في إنجاز مشروع «تمهين» على مدى خمسة أعوام، وما قدموه من أعمال نوعية أسهمت في خدمة المجتمع وتطوير قدرات منسوبيه.

وأشارت إلى أن المشروع يأتي ضمن توجيهات أمير المنطقة الشرقية الرئيس الفخري للمجلس، لتحقيق التكامل والتطوير للجمعيات الخيرية وتمكينها من ترسيخ قاعدة تنموية مستدامة، إضافة إلى إسهامه في دعم نمو القطاع غير الربحي وتمكين منظماته من تحقيق أثر أعمق، وبما يتواءم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، من خلال التوسع في التدريب المهني وتوفير معارف نوعية تلبي احتياجات سوق العمل.

من جهتها، أوضحت أمين عام مجلس «ابصر» لولوة عواد الشمري أن المرحلة الفعلية لمشروع «تمهين» انطلقت في نوفمبر 2020، واستمرت على مدى خمسة أعوام من العمل المتواصل، مستندة إلى تخطيط منهجي ودراسة دقيقة لاحتياجات القطاع غير الربحي، بدءًا من إعداد خطة المشروع وحصر الجهات المستفيدة وترشيح المتدربين، وصولًا إلى تنظيم البرامج التدريبية وتقديم محتوى تدريبي نوعي أسهم في رفع كفاءة العاملين وتطوير مهاراتهم.

وأشارت إلى أن مشروع «تمهين» حظي بمتابعة دائمة من رئيسة أمناء مجلس المنطقة الشرقية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية «ابصر»، الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي آل سعود، لرفع كفاءة موظفي القطاع الثالث وإعدادهم علميًا وعمليًا لتمكينهم من أداء مسؤولياتهم بفاعلية، بما يسهم في تطوير مؤسسات القطاع غير الربحي وتعزيز دورها في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتهيئة الصف الثاني من القيادات.

وأضافت الشمري أن مجلس «ابصر» تمكن خلال السنوات الماضية من تحقيق دور تكاملي بارز في تنفيذ مشروع «تمهين»، عبر رفع الكفاءات المهنية للعاملين في القطاع غير الربحي وتوفير بيئة تدريبية تفاعلية، أسهمت في تحسين الوعي المهني وتطوير مهارات الأفراد في مختلف المجالات. وحقّق المشروع خلال خمسة أعوام إنجازات نوعية شملت تنفيذ 56 دورة تدريبية متخصصة، استفاد منها 1069 متدربًا ومتدربة، بمعدل 246 ساعة تدريبية، وبمشاركة 108 جهات مستفيدة، وبالتعاون مع 37 شريكًا إستراتيجيًا من القطاعين العام والخاص، بقيمة اقتصادية تجاوزت 1,603,500 ريال سعودي.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية جميع الشركاء نظير إسهاماتهم وتكاملهم في دعم مسيرة المشروع وتحقيق أهدافه الرامية إلى رفع مستوى الوعي وتنمية القدرات المهنية للعاملين في القطاع غير الربحي.