The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received a written message from the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today, during his meeting with the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi.

‏‎ The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the People's Republic of China, Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, and the Director General of the General Administration of Asian Countries, Nasser Al-Ghanoum.