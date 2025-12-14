تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية من رئيس جمهورية الصين الشعبية شي جين بينغ، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، خلال استقباله‎ وزير خارجية جمهورية الصين الشعبية وانغ يي.

‏‎ حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية الصين الشعبية عبدالرحمن الحربي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للدول الآسيوية ناصر آل غنوم.