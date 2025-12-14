تتوالى الشهادات حول حادث السير الذي أودى بحياة صانع المحتوى المعروف أبو مرداع، وسط حالة من الجدل الواسع في منصات التواصل، قبل أن يخرج المؤثر وصانع المحتوى السياحي بدر العلي برواية ميدانية أضاءت جانباً مختلفاً من تفاصيل اللحظة.

السرعة ليست السبب

العلي كشف أن سرعة المركبة التي كان يستقلها أبو مرداع وصديقه بدر الشمري (أبو حصة) راوحت بين 80 و90 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وفق ما وقف عليه خلال زيارته للمصاب ومراجعته تفاصيل المشهد. وأوضح أن العامل الحاسم في الحادث لم يكن السرعة، وإنما حجب الرؤية بشكل كامل.

ستار ضوئي قاتل

بحسب رواية العلي، فإن أشعة الشمس المباشرة تزامنت مع وجود معدة ثقيلة صفراء اللون في مسار الطريق، وهو لون انعكس مع ضوء الشمس ليصنع ساتراً بصرياً أربك الرؤية في لحظة خاطفة. ويقول العلي إن لون المعدة كان مطابقاً تقريباً للون الشمس في ذروة سطوعها، ما جعل المشهد أمام السائق كتلة ضوئية واحدة بلا تفاصيل.

قضاء وقدر لا خطأ مروري

العلي وصف ما حدث بأنه تداخل قاسٍ بين عاملين بصريين؛ شمس عمودية تحجب الأفق، ومعدة ثقيلة ثابتة بلون يعكس الضوء، لتنتهي اللحظة بحادث مأساوي، اعتبره «قضاءً وقدراً» أكثر من كونه سلوكاً مرورياً خاطئاً.

رفض تحميل السائق المسؤولية

وتوقف العلي عند موجة الاتهامات التي طالت السائق المصاب أبو حصة، معبراً عن دهشته من تحميله مسؤولية الحادث، في وقت كان هو ذاته أحد ضحايا المشهد، ويتلقى العلاج متأثراً بإصابات جسدية ونفسية.

هذه الشهادة تضيف بعداً إنسانياً وميدانياً إلى حادث شغل الرأي العام، وتعيد توجيه النقاش من ساحة الاتهام السريع إلى مساحة أوسع، تضع عوامل الطريق والبيئة البصرية ضمن سياقها الحقيقي، وتؤكد أن بعض الحوادث تولد من لحظة عمياء، تتقدم فيها الأقدار على أي تفسير آخر.