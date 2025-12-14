شهدت أسعار العقارات السكنية في السعودية تبايناً في أدائها خلال الربع الثالث من 2025، مع تباطؤ وتراجع وتيرة نمو الأسعار بعد فترة من الارتفاعات القوية، لا سيما في العاصمة الرياض، في مقابل استمرار الطلب القوي وارتفاع الأسعار في أسواق حضرية أخرى.


وفي هذا السياق، أفاد تقرير صادر عن شركة «جي إل إل» بأن اختلاف أداء السوق يعكس تباين ديناميكيات العرض والطلب بين المدن الرئيسية، مشيراً إلى أن الطلب على الوحدات السكنية لا يزال متماسكاً في المدن الكبرى، مدعوماً بالنمو السكاني والاستثمارات الكبيرة، خصوصاً في الرياض.


وأوضح التقرير أن جدة وحاضرة الدمام، التي تضم الدمام والخبر والظهران، تشهدان طلباً مستقراً على الوحدات السكنية، بدعم من جهود التنويع الاقتصادي ومشاريع تطوير البنية التحتية.


وبحسب التقرير، بلغ إجمالي المخزون السكني في الرياض نحو 2.18 مليون وحدة بنهاية الربع الثالث 2025، مع توقعات بإضافة نحو 9,468 وحدة خلال الفترة المتبقية من العام. كما وصل المعروض في جدة إلى نحو 1.23 مليون وحدة بعد إنجاز 4,320 وحدة خلال الربع، فيما ارتفع مخزون حاضرة الدمام إلى نحو 725.8 ألف وحدة، مع توقع دخول نحو 400 وحدة إضافية إلى السوق قبل نهاية العام.