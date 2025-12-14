The prices of residential properties in Saudi Arabia experienced a variation in their performance during the third quarter of 2025, with a slowdown and decline in the pace of price growth after a period of strong increases, particularly in the capital Riyadh, compared to the continued strong demand and rising prices in other urban markets.



In this context, a report issued by JLL indicated that the differing market performance reflects the variation in supply and demand dynamics among major cities, noting that the demand for residential units remains robust in major cities, supported by population growth and significant investments, especially in Riyadh.



The report clarified that Jeddah and the Dammam metropolitan area, which includes Dammam, Khobar, and Dhahran, are witnessing stable demand for residential units, bolstered by economic diversification efforts and infrastructure development projects.



According to the report, the total residential inventory in Riyadh reached approximately 2.18 million units by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with expectations to add about 9,468 units during the remaining period of the year. The supply in Jeddah reached around 1.23 million units after the completion of 4,320 units during the quarter, while the inventory in the Dammam metropolitan area rose to about 725.8 thousand units, with expectations of approximately 400 additional units entering the market before the end of the year.