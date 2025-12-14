شهدت أسعار العقارات السكنية في السعودية تبايناً في أدائها خلال الربع الثالث من 2025، مع تباطؤ وتراجع وتيرة نمو الأسعار بعد فترة من الارتفاعات القوية، لا سيما في العاصمة الرياض، في مقابل استمرار الطلب القوي وارتفاع الأسعار في أسواق حضرية أخرى.
وفي هذا السياق، أفاد تقرير صادر عن شركة «جي إل إل» بأن اختلاف أداء السوق يعكس تباين ديناميكيات العرض والطلب بين المدن الرئيسية، مشيراً إلى أن الطلب على الوحدات السكنية لا يزال متماسكاً في المدن الكبرى، مدعوماً بالنمو السكاني والاستثمارات الكبيرة، خصوصاً في الرياض.
وأوضح التقرير أن جدة وحاضرة الدمام، التي تضم الدمام والخبر والظهران، تشهدان طلباً مستقراً على الوحدات السكنية، بدعم من جهود التنويع الاقتصادي ومشاريع تطوير البنية التحتية.
وبحسب التقرير، بلغ إجمالي المخزون السكني في الرياض نحو 2.18 مليون وحدة بنهاية الربع الثالث 2025، مع توقعات بإضافة نحو 9,468 وحدة خلال الفترة المتبقية من العام. كما وصل المعروض في جدة إلى نحو 1.23 مليون وحدة بعد إنجاز 4,320 وحدة خلال الربع، فيما ارتفع مخزون حاضرة الدمام إلى نحو 725.8 ألف وحدة، مع توقع دخول نحو 400 وحدة إضافية إلى السوق قبل نهاية العام.
The prices of residential properties in Saudi Arabia experienced a variation in their performance during the third quarter of 2025, with a slowdown and decline in the pace of price growth after a period of strong increases, particularly in the capital Riyadh, compared to the continued strong demand and rising prices in other urban markets.
In this context, a report issued by JLL indicated that the differing market performance reflects the variation in supply and demand dynamics among major cities, noting that the demand for residential units remains robust in major cities, supported by population growth and significant investments, especially in Riyadh.
The report clarified that Jeddah and the Dammam metropolitan area, which includes Dammam, Khobar, and Dhahran, are witnessing stable demand for residential units, bolstered by economic diversification efforts and infrastructure development projects.
According to the report, the total residential inventory in Riyadh reached approximately 2.18 million units by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with expectations to add about 9,468 units during the remaining period of the year. The supply in Jeddah reached around 1.23 million units after the completion of 4,320 units during the quarter, while the inventory in the Dammam metropolitan area rose to about 725.8 thousand units, with expectations of approximately 400 additional units entering the market before the end of the year.