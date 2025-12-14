Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced that the Kingdom's support for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations stems from its firm belief that communication and dialogue between cultures and civilizations is the optimal way to achieve peace, coexistence, and build trust among communities, as well as to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Promoting Values of Tolerance

He stated, in a speech at the opening of the 11th session of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum, which began today (Sunday) in Riyadh, with the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with representatives from UN organizations and a select group of decision-makers and thinkers from various countries around the world: "The Kingdom's hosting of this forum is an extension of its support for UN efforts aimed at promoting the values of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence among different cultures and religions."

Prince Faisal added: The Kingdom has been one of the countries that supported the initiative to establish the alliance in 2005 and provided it with political and financial support to achieve its noble goals.



A Project to Build Values of Moderation

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the Kingdom initiated, in 2012, in collaboration with Spain, Austria, and the Vatican, the establishment of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, and supported the efforts of other international organizations such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, UNESCO, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He reiterated that Saudi Vision 2030 is not only an ambitious project aimed at reducing the Kingdom's dependence on oil and diversifying income sources, but it is also a cultural project that seeks to build values of moderation, openness to other civilizations and cultures, and combat calls for extremism and hatred.



Rising Conflict Rates

Prince Faisal reported that the world has witnessed, over the past two decades, an increase in the influence of religious and nationalist extremist currents, the spread of hate speech and Islamophobia, and a rise in the frequency of conflicts and acts of violence.

He emphasized that these negative phenomena should not be a source of frustration for those advocating for peace, dialogue, and tolerance, but rather a motivation for them to review international and national initiatives to enhance the values of dialogue, communication, and coexistence among civilizations.



Facing Two Different Paths

For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the world is at a crossroads with two different paths: one filled with wars and divisions, and the other characterized by dialogue and recognition, leading the world to peace.

He added in his speech: There will be no more October 7, and there will be no further suffering in Gaza. Violence and global fragmentation must end,” continuing: “We can achieve positive change by supporting youth to realize their dreams and goals, enhancing innovation, and rejecting exclusion.”

Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan launched the alliance in 2005 to prevent identity-based conflicts and to transform diversity into a source of strength, not a pretext for violence, according to the UN website.



Two Decades of Dialogue

This year, the forum is held under the slogan: "Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity – Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World."

The 11th forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations includes several activities, including a high-level meeting of what is known as the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, which now includes 161 members.

The forum hosts a "Youth Forum" that highlights participants in the alliance's programs who have led change in their communities, in addition to specialized sessions on urgent issues such as: AI-driven misinformation, women on the frontlines of peace, migration and human dignity, and combating hate speech.

The forum is expected to adopt the Riyadh Declaration and establish partnerships and agreements for 2026 and beyond, in addition to setting recommendations for the forum's action plan for the period between 2027 and 2031.