The Muslim World League strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a gathering of Australian citizens in Sydney.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this terrorist crime, reiterating the League's position and that of all the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, which firmly rejects and condemns violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications. He expressed his condolences to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.