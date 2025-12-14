أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي باستنكار شديد الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف تجمعاً لمواطنين أستراليين في مدينة سيدني.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذه الجريمة الإرهابية، مجدداً تأكيد موقف الرابطة، والشعوب الإسلامية كافة، المنضوية تحت مظلتها، الرافض والمدين بشدة للعنف والإرهاب بكل صوره وذرائعه، معرباً عن تعازيه في الضحايا، وتمنياته بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.