

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced that the Kingdom's support for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations stems from its firm belief that communication and dialogue between cultures and civilizations is the best way to achieve peace, coexistence, and build trust among communities, as well as to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Enhancing Values of Tolerance

He stated, in a speech during his chairing of the International Forum for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in its eleventh edition, which is hosted by Riyadh under the title "Two Decades of Global Dialogue... Achievements, Challenges, and the Way Forward," which began yesterday (Sunday) in Riyadh, with the participation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in addition to representatives from UN organizations, and a select group of decision-makers and thinkers from various countries around the world: "The Kingdom's hosting of this forum is an extension of its support for UN efforts aimed at promoting the values of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence among different cultures and religions."

Prince Faisal added: The Kingdom has been one of the countries that supported the initiative to establish the alliance in 2005, providing it with political and financial support to achieve its noble goals.

A Project to Build Values of Moderation

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the Kingdom initiated, in 2012, in partnership with Spain, Austria, and the Vatican, the establishment of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, and supported the efforts of other international organizations such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, UNESCO, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He reiterated that the Kingdom's Vision 2030 is not just an ambitious project aimed at reducing the Kingdom's dependence on oil and diversifying sources of income, but it is also a cultural project aimed at building values of moderation, openness to other civilizations and cultures, and combating calls for extremism and hatred.

Increasing Frequency of Conflicts

Prince Faisal stated that the world has witnessed in the past two decades an increase in the influence of religious and nationalist extremist currents, the spread of hate speech and Islamophobia, and a rise in the frequency of conflicts and acts of violence. He emphasized that these negative phenomena should not be a source of frustration for the forces advocating for peace, dialogue, and tolerance, but rather a motivation for them to review international and national initiatives to promote the values of dialogue, communication, and coexistence among civilizations.

Facing Two Different Paths

For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing two different paths: one filled with wars and divisions, and the other characterized by dialogue, recognition, and a transition to peace.

He added, in his speech: There will be no more October 7, and there will be no more suffering in Gaza. Violence and global fragmentation must end,” continuing: “We can achieve positive change by supporting young people to realize their dreams and goals, enhancing innovation, and rejecting exclusion.”

Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan launched the alliance in 2005 to prevent identity-based conflicts and to turn diversity into a source of strength, not a pretext for violence, according to the United Nations website.

Two Decades of Dialogue

This year's forum is held under the slogan: "Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity – Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World."

The 11th forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations includes several activities, including a high-level meeting of what is known as the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, which now includes 161 members.

The forum will host a "Youth Forum," which highlights participants in the alliance's programs who have led change in their communities, in addition to specialized sessions on urgent issues such as: AI-driven misinformation, women on the frontlines of peace, migration and human dignity, and combating hate speech.

It is expected that the forum will adopt the Riyadh Declaration and establish partnerships and agreements for 2026 and beyond, in addition to making recommendations for the forum's action plan for the period between 2027 and 2031.