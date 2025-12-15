أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، أن دعم المملكة لتحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات ينطلق من إيمانها الراسخ بأن التواصل والحوار بين الثقافات والحضارات هو السبيل الأمثل لتحقيق السلام والتعايش وبناء الثقة بين المجتمعات ومنع وتسوية النزاعات.

تعزيز قيم التسامح

وقال، في كلمة خلال ترؤسه أمس (الأحد)، أعمال المنتدى الدولي لتحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات في نسخته الحادية عشرة، الذي تستضيفه الرياض، تحت عنوان «عقدان من الحوار العالمي.. الإنجازات والتحديات والطريق إلى الأمام»، الذي انطلق، أمس (الأحد)، في الرياض، ويشارك فيه الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو جوتيريش، إضافة إلى ممثلي منظمات أممية، ونخبة من صناع القرار والمفكرين من مختلف دول العالم: «إن استضافة المملكة لهذا المنتدى هي امتداد لدعم المملكة للجهود الأممية الرامية لتعزيز قيمة التسامح والحوار والعيش المشترك بين مختلف الثقافات والأديان».

وأضاف الأمير فيصل: لقد كانت المملكة من الدول التي دعمت مبادرة تأسيس التحالف عام 2005، وقدمت لها الدعم السياسي والمالي لتحقيق أهدافها النبيلة.

مشروع لبناء قيم الاعتدال

ولفت وزير الخارجية إلى أن المملكة بادرت، في 2012، بالمشاركة مع إسبانيا والنمسا ودولة الفاتيكان، إلى تأسيس مركز الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز العالمي للحوار بين أتباع الأديان والثقافات، ودعم جهود المنظمات الدولية الأخرى مثل تحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات ومنظمة اليونيسكو ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي.

وجدد التأكيد على أن رؤية المملكة 2030 ليست مشروعاً طموحاً يسعى إلى تقليل اعتماد المملكة على النفط وتنويع مصادر الدخل فحسب، بل هي مشروع ثقافي يسعى إلى بناء قيم الاعتدال والانفتاح على الحضارات والثقافات الأخرى ومحاربة دعوات التطرف والكراهية.

ارتفاع وتيرة الصراعات

وأفاد الأمير فيصل، أن العالم شهد خلال العقدين الماضيين تزايد نفوذ التيارات المتطرفة دينياً وقومياً، وانتشار خطاب الكراهية والإسلاموفوبيا وارتفاع وتيرة الصراعات وأعمال العنف. وشدد على أن هذه الظواهر السلبية ينبغي ألا تكون مصدر إحباط لدى القوى الداعية للسلام والحوار والتسامح، بل حافزاً لها على مراجعة المبادرات الدولية والوطنية لتعزيز قيم الحوار والتواصل والتعايش بين الحضارات.

أمام مسارين مختلفين

من جانبه، قال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، إن العالم أمام مسارين مختلفين، الأول يكون فيه العالم مليئاً بالحروب والانقسامات، والثاني يسوده الحوار والاعتراف ونقل العالم إلى السلام.

وأضاف، في كلمته: لن يكون هناك المزيد من 7 أكتوبر، ولن تكون هناك معاناة أخرى في غزة. يجب إنهاء العنف والتشرذم العالمي»، متابعاً: «نستطيع أن نحقق التغيير الإيجابي من خلال دعم الشباب لتحقيق أحلامهم وأهدافهم وتعزيز الابتكار ونبذ الإقصاء».

وأطلق الأمين العام السابق كوفي عنان، التحالف 2005، لمنع الصراعات القائمة على الهوية، ولتحويل التنوع إلى مصدر للقوة، وليس ذريعة للعنف، وفق موقع الأمم المتحدة.

عقدان من الحوار

ويقام المنتدى هذا العام تحت شعار: «عقدان من الحوار من أجل الإنسانية – النهوض بحقبة جديدة من الاحترام والتفاهم المتبادلين في عالم متعدد الأقطاب».

ويتضمن المنتدى الـ11 لتحالف الأمم المتحدة لتحالف الحضارات فعاليات عدة منها: اجتماع رفيع المستوى لما يُعرف بمجموعة أصدقاء تحالف الأمم المتحدة للحضارات، التي تضم الآن 161 عضواً.

ويستضيف المنتدى «منتدى الشباب»، الذي يسلط الضوء على مشاركين في برامج التحالف ممن قادوا التغيير في مجتمعاتهم، إضافة لجلسات متخصصة حول قضايا عاجلة منها: التضليل المدفوع بالذكاء الاصطناعي، النساء على الخطوط الأمامية للسلام، والهجرة والكرامة الإنسانية، ومحاربة خطاب الكراهية.

ويتوقع، أن يعتمد المنتدى إعلان الرياض، وإبرام شراكات واتفاقات لعام 2026، وما وراءه، إضافة إلى وضع توصيات لخطة عمل المنتدى للفترة بين 2027 و2031.