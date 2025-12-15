حددت وزارة التعليم حالات تقييم الأداء الوظيفي لمنسوبيها خلال العام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ. وأوضحت الوزارة أنه لا يخضع تقييم مدة التجربة إلى أسس ومعايير، إذ يكون تقييم الموظف الجديد عن طريق تقرير إثبات مدى صلاحيته، ولا يتوجب عليه إعداد ميثاق الأداء الوظيفي.
ويخضع الموظف لنظام التقييم خلال دورة الأداء في حال كان على رأس العمل فترة ثلاثة أشهر أو أكثر خلال العام.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن تقييم الأداء الوظيفي عن الموظف خلال الإجازات الطويلة التي تزيد على ستة أشهر خلال دورة الأداء في ضوء عمله خلال المدة السابقة للإجازة، على أن يتم تقييم الأداء الوظيفي عن الموظف خلال التدريب أو الدراسة أو الإعارة التي تزيد على ستة أشهر خلال دورة الأداء في ضوء التقارير التي تصدر من جهة التدريب أو الدراسة أو الإعارة.
الموظف المنقول
وبينت الوزارة أنه يتم تقييم الأداء الوظيفي عن الموظف المنقول إلى جهة حكومية أخرى من قبل الجهة الحكومية المنقول إليها متى أمضى مدة لا تقل عن ثلاثة أشهر، على أن يكون تقييم الموظف المنقول من وظيفته إلى وظيفة أخرى داخل الوزارة من قبل الوحدة التنظيمية المنقول لها متى أمضى من مدة لا تقل عن ثلاثة أشهر.
The Ministry of Education has defined the cases for evaluating the job performance of its employees during the current academic year 1447 AH. The ministry clarified that the evaluation of the probation period is not subject to any foundations or criteria, as the evaluation of the new employee is based on a report confirming their suitability, and they are not required to prepare a job performance charter.
The employee is subject to the evaluation system during the performance cycle if they have been on duty for a period of three months or more during the year.
The ministry indicated that the job performance evaluation for employees during long vacations exceeding six months during the performance cycle is based on their work during the period preceding the vacation, noting that the job performance evaluation for employees during training, study, or secondment exceeding six months during the performance cycle is based on reports issued by the training, study, or secondment entity.
The transferred employee
The ministry explained that the job performance evaluation for an employee transferred to another government entity is conducted by the receiving government entity after they have spent a period of no less than three months, and that the evaluation of an employee transferred from one position to another within the ministry is conducted by the organizational unit to which they have been transferred after they have spent a period of no less than three months.