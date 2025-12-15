حددت وزارة التعليم حالات تقييم الأداء الوظيفي لمنسوبيها خلال العام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ. وأوضحت الوزارة أنه لا يخضع تقييم مدة التجربة إلى أسس ومعايير، إذ يكون تقييم الموظف الجديد عن طريق تقرير إثبات مدى صلاحيته، ولا يتوجب عليه إعداد ميثاق الأداء الوظيفي.

ويخضع الموظف لنظام التقييم خلال دورة الأداء في حال كان على رأس العمل فترة ثلاثة أشهر أو أكثر خلال العام.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن تقييم الأداء الوظيفي عن الموظف خلال الإجازات الطويلة التي تزيد على ستة أشهر خلال دورة الأداء في ضوء عمله خلال المدة السابقة للإجازة، على أن يتم تقييم الأداء الوظيفي عن الموظف خلال التدريب أو الدراسة أو الإعارة التي تزيد على ستة أشهر خلال دورة الأداء في ضوء التقارير التي تصدر من جهة التدريب أو الدراسة أو الإعارة.

الموظف المنقول

وبينت الوزارة أنه يتم تقييم الأداء الوظيفي عن الموظف المنقول إلى جهة حكومية أخرى من قبل الجهة الحكومية المنقول إليها متى أمضى مدة لا تقل عن ثلاثة أشهر، على أن يكون تقييم الموظف المنقول من وظيفته إلى وظيفة أخرى داخل الوزارة من قبل الوحدة التنظيمية المنقول لها متى أمضى من مدة لا تقل عن ثلاثة أشهر.