The Ministry of Education has defined the cases for evaluating the job performance of its employees during the current academic year 1447 AH. The ministry clarified that the evaluation of the probation period is not subject to any foundations or criteria, as the evaluation of the new employee is based on a report confirming their suitability, and they are not required to prepare a job performance charter.

The employee is subject to the evaluation system during the performance cycle if they have been on duty for a period of three months or more during the year.

The ministry indicated that the job performance evaluation for employees during long vacations exceeding six months during the performance cycle is based on their work during the period preceding the vacation, noting that the job performance evaluation for employees during training, study, or secondment exceeding six months during the performance cycle is based on reports issued by the training, study, or secondment entity.

The transferred employee

The ministry explained that the job performance evaluation for an employee transferred to another government entity is conducted by the receiving government entity after they have spent a period of no less than three months, and that the evaluation of an employee transferred from one position to another within the ministry is conducted by the organizational unit to which they have been transferred after they have spent a period of no less than three months.