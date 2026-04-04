The name Turki Al-Sheikh stands out as one of the most prominent figures who has made a clear difference in the sports and entertainment scene in the Kingdom. Since his first appearance as an advisor and then as a minister, whether in the Sports Authority before it turned into a ministry, or in the General Entertainment Authority, he has presented a different model of a responsible person who understands the level of trust that the leadership has placed in him and works to translate it into tangible achievements.



-What distinguishes Abu Nasser's personality is not only his presence but a set of qualities that he embodies; he is confident, practical, decisive, places utmost importance on time, and possesses a broad imagination that constantly drives him to think outside the box. He is also bold in his decisions, relying on his own judgment, and does not lean towards flattery or half-measures, traits that have clearly reflected in the projects and initiatives associated with his name.



-Perhaps the choice of the term "the beast" in the title of this article is not meant in the literal sense, but rather as a colloquial usage in some Arabic dialects — especially Egyptian — to denote exceptional strength in performance, the ability to achieve remarkable results, and a personality that imposes its presence in the field. It is a metaphorical description intended as praise, reflecting the extent of the impact he has made in his field.



-These qualities are not mere flattery but a realistic reading of a personality that has proven its presence and garnered admiration for its ideas and stances. From this standpoint, the idea that deserves to be proposed and discussed emerged, which I had previously mentioned in a media hosting with my colleague "Kamal Abdel Qader," consisting of establishing a specialized television channel under the General Entertainment Authority.



-The idea simply revolves around launching a channel that offers diverse entertainment content, reflecting the significant movement that the Kingdom is witnessing in this sector. A channel that showcases concerts, events, and conferences, along with various programs dedicated to discovering talents in different fields of art and entertainment, providing them with a real platform to shine.



-The role of this channel is not limited to broadcasting events or providing entertainment content only; it goes beyond that to build a comprehensive system that includes the presence of specialized critics, each in their field, to enrich the artistic scene. Constructive criticism has always been and remains a fundamental element in the development of any artistic movement, as we have seen in previous stages where artistic pages contributed to shaping artistic awareness and supporting creative experiences.



-Establishing such a channel will open wide horizons; in terms of viewership rates, discovering talents, and providing meaningful content that combines enjoyment and benefit. It will also create an attractive competitive space for viewers and enhance the presence of entertainment and cultural events throughout the year, rather than being tied to specific seasons.



-As for the economic aspect, the channel represents a promising investment opportunity, through the advertising and marketing returns it can achieve, in addition to its role in promoting events and initiatives, thereby supporting the sustainability of the entertainment sector and enhancing its growth.



-The question remains: Will the General Entertainment Authority adopt this idea? And will it be supported by "the beast" Abu Nasser, who is known for turning ambitious ideas into real projects?



-Previous experiences indicate that bold proposals find their way to implementation, especially with the support of the leadership, led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is driving an ambitious vision aimed at diversifying income sources and enhancing quality of life, as part of the objectives of Vision 2030.



-Between the idea and its implementation, the space remains open for dreams that may turn — as we are used to — into reality.



-Finally, I address the censor's scissors with utmost "transparency." I appreciate your high sense of oversight, but let it be known that Abu Nasser does not like "packaged" articles or opinions and possesses a playful and mischievous spirit, far from the image of "traditional" office holders. Everyone remembers his famous saying, "You will miss us," as he is with populism, not a class or world of "elitism."