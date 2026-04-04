يبرز اسم تركي آل الشيخ بوصفه أحد أبرز الشخصيات التي صنعت فارقًا واضحًا في المشهد الرياضي والترفيهي في المملكة. فمنذ ظهوره الأول مستشارًا ثم وزيرًا، سواًء في هيئة الرياضة قبل أن تتحول إلى وزارة، أو في الهيئة العامة للترفيه، قدّم نموذجًا مختلفًا للمسؤول الذي يدرك حجم الثقة التي أولته إياها القيادة، ويعمل على ترجمتها إلى إنجازات ملموسة.


-ما يميز شخصية أبو ناصر ليس فقط حضوره، بل مجموعة من الصفات التي اجتمعت فيه؛ فهو واثق، عملي، حاسم، يولي الوقت أهمية قصوى، ويمتلك خيالًا واسعًا جعله دائم التفكير خارج الصندوق. كما أنه جريء في قراراته يقدح من رأسه، لا يميل إلى المجاملات أو أنصاف الحلول، وهي سمات انعكست بوضوح على المشاريع والمبادرات التي ارتبطت باسمه.


-ولعل اختيار وصف «الوحش» في عنوان هذا المقال لا يُقصد به المعنى الحرفي، بقدر ما هو استخدام دارج في بعض اللهجات العربية — ولا سيما المصرية — للدلالة على القوة الاستثنائية في الأداء، والقدرة على الإنجاز اللافت، والشخصية التي تفرض حضورها في الميدان. وهو توصيف مجازي يُراد به الإشادة لا غير، ويعكس حجم التأثير الذي أحدثه في مجاله.


-هذه الصفات ليست محل مجاملة، بل هي قراءة واقعية لشخصية أثبتت حضورها، وأثارت الإعجاب بأفكارها ومواقفها. ومن هذا المنطلق، جاءت فكرة تستحق الطرح والنقاش، كنت قد أشرت إليها في استضافة إعلامية سابقة مع الزميل«كمال عبد القادر»، وتتمثل في إنشاء قناة تلفزيونية متخصصة تتبع الهيئة العامة للترفيه.


-الفكرة ببساطة تقوم على إطلاق قناة تقدم محتوى ترفيهيًا متنوعًا، يعكس حجم الحراك الكبير الذي تشهده المملكة في هذا القطاع. قناة تعرض الحفلات، والمناسبات، والمؤتمرات، إلى جانب برامج متنوعة تُعنى باكتشاف المواهب في مختلف مجالات الفن والترفيه، وتمنحها منصة حقيقية للظهور.


-ولا يقتصر دور هذه القناة على نقل الفعاليات أو تقديم المحتوى الترفيهي فحسب، بل يتعداه إلى بناء منظومة متكاملة تشمل حضور النقاد المتخصصين، كل في مجاله، لإثراء المشهد الفني. فالنقد البنّاء كان ولا يزال عنصرًا أساسيًا في تطور أي حركة فنية، كما شهدنا في مراحل سابقة أسهمت فيها الصفحات الفنية في تشكيل الوعي الفني ودعم التجارب الإبداعية.


-إن إنشاء مثل هذه القناة سيفتح آفاقًا واسعة؛ من حيث نسب المشاهدة، واكتشاف المواهب، وتقديم محتوى هادف يجمع بين المتعة والفائدة. كما أنه سيخلق مساحة تنافسية جاذبة للمشاهد، ويعزز من حضور الفعاليات الترفيهية والثقافية على مدار العام، بدلًا من ارتباطها بمواسم محددة.


-أما الجانب الاقتصادي، تمثل القناة فرصة استثمارية واعدة، عبر ما يمكن أن تحققه من عوائد إعلانية وتسويقية، إلى جانب دورها في الترويج للفعاليات والمبادرات، بما يدعم استدامة القطاع الترفيهي ويعزز من نموه.


-يبقى السؤال: هل تتبنى الهيئة العامة للترفيه هذه الفكرة؟ وهل يدعمها «الوحش» أبو ناصر، الذي اعتاد أن يحوّل الأفكار الطموحة إلى مشاريع واقعية؟


-التجارب السابقة تشير إلى أن الجرأة في الطرح تجد طريقها إلى التنفيذ، خصوصًا في ظل دعم القيادة، وفي مقدمتها سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الذي يقود رؤية طموحة تسعى إلى تنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز جودة الحياة، ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


-وبين الفكرة والتنفيذ، تبقى المساحة مفتوحة للأحلام التي قد تتحول — كما اعتدنا — إلى واقع.


-أخيراً، أحاكي مقص الرقيب بمنتهى «الشفافية» أقدر فيك حسك الرقابي الرفيع ولكن ليكن بعلمك أبو ناصر لا يحب المقالات أو الآراء «المعلبة»ويملك روح المداعبة والمشاغبة بعيداً صورة أصحاب المناصب «التقليديين»والكل يتذكر مقولته المشهورة«رايح توحشنا» فهو مع الشعبوية وليس فئة أو عالم «النخبوية».