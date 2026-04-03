أعاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رسم ملامح السياسة التجارية لبلاده، بإقرار حزمة رسوم جمركية جديدة طالت قطاع الأدوية، إلى جانب إعادة هيكلة تعريفات المعادن، في خطوة تعكس تمسكه بنهج الحماية الاقتصادية رغم تداعياته العالمية.

ضغط على شركات الأدوية

القرارات الجديدة تفرض رسوماً تصل إلى 100% على الأدوية المستوردة، مع منح الشركات مهلاً زمنية لنقل خطوط إنتاجها إلى الولايات المتحدة، في محاولة لدفع التصنيع الدوائي إلى الداخل وتقليل الاعتماد على الخارج.

ووفق التوجه الجديد، تُمنح الشركات الكبرى مهلة تصل إلى 120 يوماً للامتثال، مقابل 180 يوماً للشركات الأصغر، بينما تستفيد الشركات التي تلتزم ببناء مصانع داخل الولايات المتحدة من تخفيض الرسوم إلى 20%.

استثناءات واتفاقيات

في المقابل، شملت الترتيبات استثناءات لعدد من الحلفاء التجاريين، إذ ستخضع صادرات الأدوية من الاتحاد الأوروبي واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية وسويسرا لرسوم أقل تبلغ 15%، فيما حصلت بريطانيا على إعفاء مؤقت يسمح بدخول أدويتها دون رسوم لمدة 3 سنوات، ضمن اتفاق تجاري أوسع.

إعادة ضبط تعريفات المعادن

وعلى صعيد المعادن، أبقى القرار على رسوم بنسبة 50% على واردات الصلب والألمنيوم والنحاس، مع تعديل آلية الاحتساب لتكون على القيمة الكاملة للمنتجات النهائية، بدلًا من نسب المعادن الداخلة فيها، بهدف تبسيط الإجراءات والحد من التلاعب.

كما تم إعفاء المنتجات ذات المحتوى المعدني المحدود، مثل بعض السلع الاستهلاكية، من الرسوم، في حين خُفّضت التعريفات على معدات صناعية ومكونات شبكات كهربائية من 50% إلى 15% حتى عام 2027، دعمًا للتوسع الصناعي.

ذكرى «يوم التحرير»

وتأتي هذه الخطوات في سياق ما يسميه ترمب «يوم التحرير»، الذي أطلق خلاله قبل عام موجة رسوم جمركية واسعة أثارت اضطرابات في الأسواق العالمية وأربكت سلاسل الإمداد.

ورغم اعتراضات قانونية سابقة على تلك السياسات، يبدو أن الإدارة الأمريكية ماضية في إعادة صياغة أدواتها التجارية، بما يعزز التصنيع المحلي ويعيد ترتيب علاقاتها الاقتصادية مع العالم.