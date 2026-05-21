The Muslim World League condemned - in strong terms - the terrorist attack that targeted a military base in the Republic of Chad.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Head of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed full solidarity with the Republic of Chad in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and the safety of its people, reiterating the League's position that rejects and condemns violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications.

He extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Chadian people, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.