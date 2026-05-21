أدانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجومَ الإرهابيَّ، الذي استهدف قاعدةً عسكريةً في جمهورية «تشاد».

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن التضامُن التامّ مع جمهورية تشاد في مُواجهة كلِّ ما يهدِّدُ أمنَها واستقرارَها وسلامةَ شعبها، مجدِّدًا التأكيدَ على موقفِ الرابطة الرافضِ والمُدينِ للعُنفِ والإرهابِ بكلّ صُوَرِه وذرائعه.

وقدّم خالص التعازي لذوي الضحايا وللشعب التشادي كافّةً، مُتمنِّيًا للمُصابين الشفاءَ العاجل.