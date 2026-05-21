أصدرت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني تعميمًا إلى جميع الناقلات الجوية العاملة في مطارات المملكة، بشأن تحديث ضوابط حمل الشواحن المحمولة (Power Banks) والأجهزة الإلكترونية التي يحملها المسافرون وأفراد الطاقم على متن الطائرات، وذلك وفق اشتراطات منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي؛ بهدف تعزيز سلامة وأمن الطيران.
وتضمنت الضوابط:
* حظر إعادة شحن الشواحن المحمولة أثناء التواجد على متن الطائرة.
* قصر حمل الشواحن المحمولة على الأمتعة اليدوية داخل مقصورة الطائرة.
* السماح بحمل شاحنين محمولين كحد أقصى لكل شخص.
* التوصية بعدم استخدام الشواحن المحمولة لشحن الأجهزة الإلكترونية أثناء الرحلة الجوية.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a circular to all airlines operating at the Kingdom's airports regarding the update of regulations for carrying portable chargers (Power Banks) and electronic devices carried by passengers and crew members on board aircraft, in accordance with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization; aimed at enhancing aviation safety and security.
The regulations included:
* Prohibition of recharging portable chargers while on board the aircraft.
* Limiting the carrying of portable chargers to hand luggage inside the aircraft cabin.
* Allowing a maximum of two portable chargers per person.
* Recommending not to use portable chargers to charge electronic devices during the flight.