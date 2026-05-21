أصدرت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني تعميمًا إلى جميع الناقلات الجوية العاملة في مطارات المملكة، بشأن تحديث ضوابط حمل الشواحن المحمولة (Power Banks) والأجهزة الإلكترونية التي يحملها المسافرون وأفراد الطاقم على متن الطائرات، وذلك وفق اشتراطات منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي؛ بهدف تعزيز سلامة وأمن الطيران.

وتضمنت الضوابط:

* حظر إعادة شحن الشواحن المحمولة أثناء التواجد على متن الطائرة.

* قصر حمل الشواحن المحمولة على الأمتعة اليدوية داخل مقصورة الطائرة.

* السماح بحمل شاحنين محمولين كحد أقصى لكل شخص.

* التوصية بعدم استخدام الشواحن المحمولة لشحن الأجهزة الإلكترونية أثناء الرحلة الجوية.