The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a circular to all airlines operating at the Kingdom's airports regarding the update of regulations for carrying portable chargers (Power Banks) and electronic devices carried by passengers and crew members on board aircraft, in accordance with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization; aimed at enhancing aviation safety and security.

The regulations included:

* Prohibition of recharging portable chargers while on board the aircraft.

* Limiting the carrying of portable chargers to hand luggage inside the aircraft cabin.

* Allowing a maximum of two portable chargers per person.

* Recommending not to use portable chargers to charge electronic devices during the flight.