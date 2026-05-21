تابع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، سير منظومة استقبال ضيوف الرحمن بمجمع صالات الحج والعمرة في مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، وذلك ضمن الجولات الميدانية التي يقوم بها سموه لمتابعة تنفيذ خطط موسم حج 1447هـ.
واطّلع على إجراءات استقبال الحجاج منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة، مستعرضًا آليات إنهاء إجراءات الجوازات عبر المنصات الرقمية الحديثة التي قلّصت زمن إنهاء الإجراءات إلى فترة قياسية، واطمأن على كفاءة الجاهزية التشغيلية للجهات الأمنية والتنظيمية والصحية العاملة بالمطار في تقديم الخدمات للحجاج ونقل أمتعتهم وإدارة وتيسير تنقلهم داخل الصالات.
كما تابع وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا، مستوى التكامل والتنسيق بين الجهات الأمنية والخدمية والتشغيلية المشاركة في تنفيذ خطط الاستقبال، واطّلع على الخدمات التقنية والرقمية الداعمة لمهماتهم، ودورها في تسريع الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة الحاج منذ وصوله وحتى انتقاله إلى مقر إقامته، والتي تأتي إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة لتقديم أرقى الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن.
عقب ذلك، استقل وزير الداخلية قطار الحرمين السريع متجهًا إلى مكة المكرمة، حيث اطّلع ميدانيًا على جاهزية الخطط التشغيلية لمنظومة نقل الحجاج، بما يعزز كفاءة التنقل السريع والآمن لضيوف الرحمن.
رافق وزير الداخلية، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، ووزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح بن ناصر الجاسر، ووزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، ووزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ونائب وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور عبدالفتاح بن سليمان مشاط، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا المهنا، وأمين العاصمة المقدسة مساعد بن عبدالعزيز الداود، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية للحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام الدفاع المدني اللواء الدكتور حمود بن سليمان الفرج، والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المهندس صالح بن إبراهيم الرشيد، والرئيس التنفيذي لبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن المهندس محمد أبو الخير إسماعيل، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة كدانة المهندس محمد بن ناصر المجماج، والرئيس التنفيذي للخطوط الحديدية السعودية الدكتور بشار بن خالد المالك، وأمين عام لجنة الحج العليا خالد بن حمد الصيخان، ووكيل رئيس أمن الدولة للعمليات الأمنية اللواء محمد بن عبيد العصيمي، ونائب أمين عام لجنة الحج العليا العقيد عبدالعزيز العقلا.
The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today followed up on the reception system for the guests of الرحمن at the Hajj and Umrah terminal in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, as part of his field tours to monitor the implementation of the plans for the Hajj season 1447 AH.
He reviewed the procedures for welcoming pilgrims from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom, showcasing the mechanisms for completing passport procedures through modern digital platforms that have reduced the time required to a record period. He also ensured the operational readiness of the security, organizational, and health authorities working at the airport in providing services to the pilgrims, transporting their luggage, and managing and facilitating their movement within the terminals.
Additionally, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee followed up on the level of integration and coordination among the security, service, and operational entities involved in implementing the reception plans. He reviewed the technical and digital services supporting their missions and their role in speeding up procedures and enhancing the pilgrim's experience from their arrival until their transfer to their accommodation, which comes in implementation of the leadership's directives to provide the highest quality services to the guests of الرحمن.
Following that, the Minister of Interior boarded the Haramain High-Speed Train heading to Mecca, where he inspected the operational plans for the pilgrims' transportation system, enhancing the efficiency of fast and safe movement for the guests of الرحمن.
Accompanying the Minister of Interior were the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah; the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail; the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser; the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel; the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari; the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat; the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih; the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal; the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna; the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musaad bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood; the Director General of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami; the Director General of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj; the CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rashid; the CEO of the Guests of الرحمن Service Program, Engineer Mohammed Abu Khair Ismail; the CEO of the Kadanah Company, Engineer Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Majmaj; the CEO of Saudi Railways, Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik; the Secretary General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saykhan; the Undersecretary of the State Security for Security Operations, Major General Mohammed bin Obaid Al-Asimi; and the Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Aqla.