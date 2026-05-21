The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today followed up on the reception system for the guests of الرحمن at the Hajj and Umrah terminal in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, as part of his field tours to monitor the implementation of the plans for the Hajj season 1447 AH.

He reviewed the procedures for welcoming pilgrims from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom, showcasing the mechanisms for completing passport procedures through modern digital platforms that have reduced the time required to a record period. He also ensured the operational readiness of the security, organizational, and health authorities working at the airport in providing services to the pilgrims, transporting their luggage, and managing and facilitating their movement within the terminals.

Additionally, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee followed up on the level of integration and coordination among the security, service, and operational entities involved in implementing the reception plans. He reviewed the technical and digital services supporting their missions and their role in speeding up procedures and enhancing the pilgrim's experience from their arrival until their transfer to their accommodation, which comes in implementation of the leadership's directives to provide the highest quality services to the guests of الرحمن.

Following that, the Minister of Interior boarded the Haramain High-Speed Train heading to Mecca, where he inspected the operational plans for the pilgrims' transportation system, enhancing the efficiency of fast and safe movement for the guests of الرحمن.

Accompanying the Minister of Interior were the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz; the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah; the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail; the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser; the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel; the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari; the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat; the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih; the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal; the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Mohammed bin Mahna Al-Mahna; the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musaad bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood; the Director General of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Major General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami; the Director General of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj; the CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rashid; the CEO of the Guests of الرحمن Service Program, Engineer Mohammed Abu Khair Ismail; the CEO of the Kadanah Company, Engineer Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Majmaj; the CEO of Saudi Railways, Dr. Bashar bin Khalid Al-Malik; the Secretary General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saykhan; the Undersecretary of the State Security for Security Operations, Major General Mohammed bin Obaid Al-Asimi; and the Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Aqla.