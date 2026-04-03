تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور بهذا الشأن.