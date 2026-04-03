تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور بهذا الشأن.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call today from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries, discussed the latest developments, and continued coordination and consultation on this matter.