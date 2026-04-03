His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in Jeddah with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional situation, the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, its risks on international navigation and energy supply security, its impact on the global economy, and coordinating joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region.