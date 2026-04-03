التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود في محافظة جدة اليوم دولة رئيسة وزراء جمهورية إيطاليا جورجيا ميلوني.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وفرص تطويرها، إضافة لبحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وتداعيات التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، ومخاطره على حرية الملاحة الدولية وأمن إمدادات الطاقة، وانعكاسه على الاقتصاد العالمي، وتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يعزز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.