تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تبقت أيام عدة على وعد ترمب بضرب إيران، بغض النظر عما تجنيه الضربة لدول الخليج، وكنت أقول إن الجغرافيا حتّمت على هذه الدول تلقّي ضربات حرب (أمريكا وإسرائيل وإيران)، ليس لشيء سوى موقعها الجغرافي، وخلال هذه الحرب يتم استهداف مواقع لهذه الدول بالرغم من إعلانها الحياد، ورفض أي عملية حربية تشن من أراضيها، والآن وقبل ضربة أمريكا حدث تطور بدخول الحوثيين للحرب.. وكنت وما زلت أقول إن أي حرب بحاجة إلى قائد فطن، يعرف تفاصيل المعركة، ويستشرف ما الذي سيحدث جراء تلك الحرب، كما أن القوة لدى المتحاربين بحاجة إلى تثمين تلك القدرات، والقيادة الإيرانية بحاجة إلى فطنة القائد الحكيم، وعليها منع تدخل الحوثيين؛ لكي لا يتم تدويل الحرب، فسيطرتها على مضيق باب هرمز لم يستجب لها معظم دول العالم للدخول فيها (إلى الان)، وبالتالي ظلت الحرب على الأطراف المتنازعة دون تدخل دول العالم (الناتو مثلاً)، أما دخول الحوثيين في المعركة، فليس لديهم أي قوة إضافية لنصرة ايران، اللهم إلا محاولة السيطرة على مضيق باب المندب، وهذه هي الخطورة، حيث إن هذا المضيق متفق دولياً أن يكون محمياً من دول الناتو، وأي محاولة للسيطرة على هذا المضيق يعني باختصار دخول دول العالم الى هذه الحرب، وبالتالي تحويل تلك الحرب إلى حرب عالمية تأكل الخضر واليابس معاً.
لهذا يستوجب عقلاً رشيداً يدير المعركة وحصرها في منابعها من غير إطالة الأمد، وتجنب كوارث عالمية تجب العالم أجمع.
معلوم أن المتحاربين يسعون إلى دمار الخصم لكن دمار العالم أجمع غير مقبول، فهل ثمة قائد فطن يدير هذه المعركة؟ وإذا كان المتخاصمون لديهم نية في التوسع والسعي الى دمار العالم، فالأمر يستوجب القضاء على من يريد إحداث هذا الدمار العالمي.
Several days remain until Trump's promise to strike Iran, regardless of what the strike brings to the Gulf states. I have been saying that geography has compelled these countries to receive the blows of war (America, Israel, and Iran), not for any reason other than their geographical location. During this war, sites in these countries are targeted despite their declaration of neutrality and refusal of any military operations launched from their territories. Now, before the American strike, there has been a development with the Houthis entering the war. I have said, and still say, that any war needs a wise leader who understands the details of the battle and anticipates what will happen as a result of that war. Additionally, the strength of the warring parties needs to assess those capabilities, and the Iranian leadership requires the wisdom of a prudent leader. They must prevent the Houthis' intervention to avoid internationalizing the war. Their control over the Strait of Hormuz has not prompted most countries in the world to intervene (so far), and thus the war has remained confined to the warring parties without the intervention of world powers (NATO, for example). As for the Houthis entering the battle, they do not have any additional strength to support Iran, except for an attempt to control the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which poses a danger. This strait is internationally agreed to be protected by NATO countries, and any attempt to control this strait means, in short, the entry of world powers into this war, thus turning it into a global war that consumes everything in its path.
Therefore, it requires a sound mind to manage the battle and contain it at its sources without prolonging the duration, and to avoid global disasters that would engulf the entire world.
It is known that the warring parties seek the destruction of their opponent, but the destruction of the entire world is unacceptable. Is there a wise leader to manage this battle? And if the disputants intend to expand and seek the destruction of the world, then it is necessary to eliminate those who wish to bring about this global destruction.