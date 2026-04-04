تبقت أيام عدة على وعد ترمب بضرب إيران، بغض النظر عما تجنيه الضربة لدول الخليج، وكنت أقول إن الجغرافيا حتّمت على هذه الدول تلقّي ضربات حرب (أمريكا وإسرائيل وإيران)، ليس لشيء سوى موقعها الجغرافي، وخلال هذه الحرب يتم استهداف مواقع لهذه الدول بالرغم من إعلانها الحياد، ورفض أي عملية حربية تشن من أراضيها، والآن وقبل ضربة أمريكا حدث تطور بدخول الحوثيين للحرب.. وكنت وما زلت أقول إن أي حرب بحاجة إلى قائد فطن، يعرف تفاصيل المعركة، ويستشرف ما الذي سيحدث جراء تلك الحرب، كما أن القوة لدى المتحاربين بحاجة إلى تثمين تلك القدرات، والقيادة الإيرانية بحاجة إلى فطنة القائد الحكيم، وعليها منع تدخل الحوثيين؛ لكي لا يتم تدويل الحرب، فسيطرتها على مضيق باب هرمز لم يستجب لها معظم دول العالم للدخول فيها (إلى الان)، وبالتالي ظلت الحرب على الأطراف المتنازعة دون تدخل دول العالم (الناتو مثلاً)، أما دخول الحوثيين في المعركة، فليس لديهم أي قوة إضافية لنصرة ايران، اللهم إلا محاولة السيطرة على مضيق باب المندب، وهذه هي الخطورة، حيث إن هذا المضيق متفق دولياً أن يكون محمياً من دول الناتو، وأي محاولة للسيطرة على هذا المضيق يعني باختصار دخول دول العالم الى هذه الحرب، وبالتالي تحويل تلك الحرب إلى حرب عالمية تأكل الخضر واليابس معاً.


لهذا يستوجب عقلاً رشيداً يدير المعركة وحصرها في منابعها من غير إطالة الأمد، وتجنب كوارث عالمية تجب العالم أجمع.


معلوم أن المتحاربين يسعون إلى دمار الخصم لكن دمار العالم أجمع غير مقبول، فهل ثمة قائد فطن يدير هذه المعركة؟ وإذا كان المتخاصمون لديهم نية في التوسع والسعي الى دمار العالم، فالأمر يستوجب القضاء على من يريد إحداث هذا الدمار العالمي.