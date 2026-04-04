Several days remain until Trump's promise to strike Iran, regardless of what the strike brings to the Gulf states. I have been saying that geography has compelled these countries to receive the blows of war (America, Israel, and Iran), not for any reason other than their geographical location. During this war, sites in these countries are targeted despite their declaration of neutrality and refusal of any military operations launched from their territories. Now, before the American strike, there has been a development with the Houthis entering the war. I have said, and still say, that any war needs a wise leader who understands the details of the battle and anticipates what will happen as a result of that war. Additionally, the strength of the warring parties needs to assess those capabilities, and the Iranian leadership requires the wisdom of a prudent leader. They must prevent the Houthis' intervention to avoid internationalizing the war. Their control over the Strait of Hormuz has not prompted most countries in the world to intervene (so far), and thus the war has remained confined to the warring parties without the intervention of world powers (NATO, for example). As for the Houthis entering the battle, they do not have any additional strength to support Iran, except for an attempt to control the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which poses a danger. This strait is internationally agreed to be protected by NATO countries, and any attempt to control this strait means, in short, the entry of world powers into this war, thus turning it into a global war that consumes everything in its path.



Therefore, it requires a sound mind to manage the battle and contain it at its sources without prolonging the duration, and to avoid global disasters that would engulf the entire world.



It is known that the warring parties seek the destruction of their opponent, but the destruction of the entire world is unacceptable. Is there a wise leader to manage this battle? And if the disputants intend to expand and seek the destruction of the world, then it is necessary to eliminate those who wish to bring about this global destruction.