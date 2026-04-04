تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة الإنجليزية نحو ملعب الاتحاد بمدينة مانشستر عند تمام الساعة 2:45 من ظهر اليوم (السبت) لمتابعة المواجهة المرتقبة التي تجمع مانشستر سيتي بضيفه ليفربول في ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي.


ويحل وصيف بطل النسخة الماضية فريق ليفربول ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مانشستر سيتي في قمة مباريات ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد. ويطمح مانشستر سيتي لإضافة لقب جديد إلى كأس الرابطة، ولكنه يصطدم برغبة ليفربول الساعي بدوره إلى تحقيق لقب خلال موسم لا يسير إلى الآن وفق كل طموحات جماهير الريدز.


ويتفوق مانشستر سيتي هذا الموسم لاسيما بعد تحقيقه كأس الرابطة الإنجليزية بعد فوزه على أرسنال 2/ 0 قبل فترة التوقف الدولي، ولا يزال فريق المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا في السباق لمعادلة إنجازه كالفريق الإنجليزي الوحيد الذي أحرز الثلاثية المحلية (كأس الرابطة، كأس إنكلترا، الدوري الممتاز) في موسم 2018-2019.


في المقابل، يواجه ليفربول 10 أيام مفصلية لموسمه، وربما لمستقبل مدربه الهولندي آرنه سلوت في أنفيلد، فالفريق يحتل المركز الخامس في الدوري الممتاز، ولم يعد أمامه سوى كأس إنكلترا ودوري أبطال أوروبا كفرصتين لتحقيق لقب.


وبعد زيارة ملعب الاتحاد السبت، سيواجه رجال سلوت بطل أوروبا باريس سان جرمان الفرنسي في ربع نهائي دوري الأبطال ذهاباً وإياباً في 8 و14 أبريل الجاري.


ورغم قيادته ليفربول إلى لقبه العشرين القياسي في الدوري الإنجليزي قبل أقل من عام، يتعرض سلوت لضغوط كبيرة لإنهاء موسمه الثاني الصعب بشكل إيجابي إذا ما أراد البقاء في منصبه.


كما سيطبع ما تبقى من موسم ليفربول بوداع طويل لمحمد صلاح الذي كان أعلن خلال فترة التوقف الدولي أنه سيغادر النادي في نهاية الموسم، بعدما سجل 255 هدفاً حتى الآن بقميص ليفربول، وقال سلوت: «نأمل أن يتمكن من جعل إرثه أكثر تميزاً في الأسابيع والأشهر القادمة، حيث لا نزال نلعب من أجل شيء خاص، لكنه سيغادر هذا النادي دائماً كأسطورة».