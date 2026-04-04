The eyes of English football fans are directed towards the Etihad Stadium in Manchester at exactly 2:45 PM today (Saturday) to follow the anticipated clash between Manchester City and their guest Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.



Last season's runners-up, Liverpool, are a heavy guest for Manchester City in the quarter-final showdown of the FA Cup. Manchester City aims to add a new title to the League Cup, but they face the desire of Liverpool, who are also seeking to achieve a title during a season that has not gone according to the aspirations of the Reds' fans so far.



Manchester City has the upper hand this season, especially after winning the English League Cup by defeating Arsenal 2-0 before the international break, and the team coached by Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is still in the race to match its achievement as the only English team to have won the domestic treble (League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League) in the 2018-2019 season.



On the other hand, Liverpool faces 10 crucial days for their season, and perhaps for the future of their Dutch coach Arne Slot at Anfield, as the team currently sits in fifth place in the Premier League, with only the FA Cup and the Champions League left as opportunities to secure a title.



After visiting the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Slot's men will face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, home and away, on April 8 and 14.



Despite leading Liverpool to their record twentieth title in the Premier League less than a year ago, Slot is under significant pressure to end his difficult second season positively if he wishes to remain in his position.



The remainder of Liverpool's season will also be marked by a long farewell to Mohamed Salah, who announced during the international break that he would leave the club at the end of the season, having scored 255 goals so far in a Liverpool shirt. Slot said: "We hope he can make his legacy even more special in the coming weeks and months, as we are still playing for something special, but he will always leave this club as a legend."