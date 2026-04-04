شهدت عودة قائد النصر الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو أحداثاً مميزة وأرقاماً قياسية في مواجهة فريقه أمام النجمة على استاد الأول بارك بالرياض.


ولم تكن العودة عادية بل كانت متميزة بتميز النجم العالمي كريستيانو رونالدو الذي قاد فريقه لفوز قوي، فبعد تأخر النصر بالنتيجة تمكن من قلبها، ولكن النجمة أدرك التعادل ليظهر النجم رونالدو ويشعل المدرجات والأفراح النصراوية بعد أن سجل هدفين مؤثرين في مباراته الـ100 في دوري روشن السعودي.


وكسر رونالدو بهدفيه التعادل مع النجمة، فقاد فريقه للانتصار 5-2 في مباراة سجل بها النصر انتصاره الـ13 على التوالي، معادلًا رقمه القياسي في 2014، الذي صمد لنحو عقد من الزمان قبل أن يعادله الهلال، ويتخطاه في الموسم قبل الماضي.


وهذه المباراة الـ69 التي يسجل بها كريستيانو رونالدو في دوري روشن السعودي، أما مجموع أهدافه في الدوري فبلغ 97 على بعد 3 أهداف فقط من مئويته الأولى.


كما شهد لقاؤه الـ100 بشعار النصر في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين ارتفاع حصيلته التهديفية عبر مشواره الرياضي إلى 967 هدفاً، وبات على بُعد 33 هدفاً فقط للوصول للألفية الأولى المنتظرة.