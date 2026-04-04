شهدت عودة قائد النصر الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو أحداثاً مميزة وأرقاماً قياسية في مواجهة فريقه أمام النجمة على استاد الأول بارك بالرياض.
ولم تكن العودة عادية بل كانت متميزة بتميز النجم العالمي كريستيانو رونالدو الذي قاد فريقه لفوز قوي، فبعد تأخر النصر بالنتيجة تمكن من قلبها، ولكن النجمة أدرك التعادل ليظهر النجم رونالدو ويشعل المدرجات والأفراح النصراوية بعد أن سجل هدفين مؤثرين في مباراته الـ100 في دوري روشن السعودي.
وكسر رونالدو بهدفيه التعادل مع النجمة، فقاد فريقه للانتصار 5-2 في مباراة سجل بها النصر انتصاره الـ13 على التوالي، معادلًا رقمه القياسي في 2014، الذي صمد لنحو عقد من الزمان قبل أن يعادله الهلال، ويتخطاه في الموسم قبل الماضي.
وهذه المباراة الـ69 التي يسجل بها كريستيانو رونالدو في دوري روشن السعودي، أما مجموع أهدافه في الدوري فبلغ 97 على بعد 3 أهداف فقط من مئويته الأولى.
كما شهد لقاؤه الـ100 بشعار النصر في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين ارتفاع حصيلته التهديفية عبر مشواره الرياضي إلى 967 هدفاً، وبات على بُعد 33 هدفاً فقط للوصول للألفية الأولى المنتظرة.
The return of the legendary Portuguese captain of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, witnessed remarkable events and record-breaking numbers in his team's match against Al-Najma at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.
The return was not ordinary; it was distinguished by the global star Cristiano Ronaldo, who led his team to a strong victory. After Al-Nassr fell behind in the score, he managed to turn it around, but Al-Najma equalized, allowing star Ronaldo to shine and ignite the stands and the joy of Al-Nassr fans after scoring two crucial goals in his 100th match in the Roshan Saudi League.
With his two goals, Ronaldo broke the tie with Al-Najma, leading his team to a 5-2 victory in a match where Al-Nassr achieved its 13th consecutive win, equaling its record from 2014, which stood for nearly a decade before being matched by Al-Hilal and surpassed in the season before last.
This is the 69th match in which Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in the Roshan Saudi League, and his total goals in the league have reached 97, just 3 goals away from his first century.
Additionally, his 100th match wearing the Al-Nassr jersey in the Roshan Saudi Professional League saw his scoring tally rise to 967 goals, leaving him just 33 goals away from reaching the anticipated milestone of one thousand.