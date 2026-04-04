The return of the legendary Portuguese captain of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, witnessed remarkable events and record-breaking numbers in his team's match against Al-Najma at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.



The return was not ordinary; it was distinguished by the global star Cristiano Ronaldo, who led his team to a strong victory. After Al-Nassr fell behind in the score, he managed to turn it around, but Al-Najma equalized, allowing star Ronaldo to shine and ignite the stands and the joy of Al-Nassr fans after scoring two crucial goals in his 100th match in the Roshan Saudi League.



With his two goals, Ronaldo broke the tie with Al-Najma, leading his team to a 5-2 victory in a match where Al-Nassr achieved its 13th consecutive win, equaling its record from 2014, which stood for nearly a decade before being matched by Al-Hilal and surpassed in the season before last.



This is the 69th match in which Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in the Roshan Saudi League, and his total goals in the league have reached 97, just 3 goals away from his first century.



Additionally, his 100th match wearing the Al-Nassr jersey in the Roshan Saudi Professional League saw his scoring tally rise to 967 goals, leaving him just 33 goals away from reaching the anticipated milestone of one thousand.