غوارديولا: صلاح «أسطورة».. حان وقت وداعه

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian star announced his departure from the "Reds" at the end of the current season.

A Legend in Numbers and Achievements

Guardiola said during the press conference ahead of tomorrow's match against Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup: "Mohamed Salah is one of the great players, what a player and a wonderful person."



He added: "The goals and assists Salah has provided for Liverpool in the Premier League prove that he is a legend in every sense of the word."

Guardiola continued: "I think tomorrow is the right time to bid him farewell in this country; he deserves great recognition for what he has given to world football."

Historic Numbers Against City

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from Roma, Mohamed Salah has been the most troublesome player for Guardiola, having scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists in 25 matches against Manchester City.