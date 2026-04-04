امتدح مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا نجم ليفربول محمد صلاح، بعد إعلان النجم المصري رحيله عن «الريدز» بنهاية الموسم الحالي.

أسطورة بالأرقام والإنجازات

وقال غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة ليفربول غداً في ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي: «محمد صلاح هو أحد اللاعبين العظماء، ياله من لاعب وإنسان رائع».
غوارديولا: صلاح «أسطورة».. حان وقت وداعه

وأضاف: «الأهداف والتمريرات الحاسمة التي قدمها صلاح لليفربول في الدوري الإنجليزي تثبت أنه أسطورة بمعنى الكلمة».

وتابع غوارديولا: «أعتقد أن غداً هو الوقت المناسب لتوديعه في هذا البلد، إنه يستحق تقديراً عظيماً لما قدمه لكرة القدم العالمية».

أرقام تاريخية أمام السيتي

ومنذ انضمامه إلى ليفربول في 2017 قادماً من روما، كان محمد صلاح أكثر اللاعبين إزعاجاً لغوارديولا، حيث سجل 13 هدفاً وقدم 8 تمريرات حاسمة في 25 مباراة ضد مانشستر سيتي.