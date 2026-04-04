أسقطت قوات الحرس الوطني الكويتي طائرتي «درون» خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.

وأفاد المتحدث باسم الحرس الوطني الكويتي العميد الدكتور جدعان فاضل -وفق ما نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية- أمس بأن قوات الحرس تمكنت خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية من إسقاط طائرتي «درون» في مواقع مسؤوليتها، وفي إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز الأمن وحماية المواقع الحيوية والتصدي لأي تهديدات محتملة.