The Kuwaiti National Guard has shot down two "drone" aircraft in the past 24 hours.

The spokesperson for the Kuwaiti National Guard, Brigadier Dr. Jad'an Fadhil - according to what was published by the Kuwait News Agency - stated yesterday that the guard forces managed to shoot down two "drones" in their areas of responsibility, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites, and counter any potential threats.