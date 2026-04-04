بسبب تصريح صادم.. نيمار مهدد بالإيقاف 12 مباراة

يواجه النجم البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا لاعب نادي سانتوس عقوبة قاسية قد تصل إلى الإيقاف لمدة 12 مباراة.
ويكافح نيمار مع سانتوس من أجل إقناع مدرب منتخب بلاده كارلو أنشيلوتي بضمه إلى القائمة التي ستخوض كأس العالم 2026، لكن تصريحه الصادم ضد حكم مباراة فريقه أمام ريمو، أمس (الجمعة)، يهدد حلمه.
سبب الأزمة
وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، عبّر نيمار عن غضبه من حكم اللقاء، الذي أشهر له بطاقة صفراء ستبعده عن المباراة القادمة ضد فلامنغو، حيث كانت هذه البطاقة الصفراء الثالثة له في آخر 4 مباريات.
تصريح صادم
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن نيمار أطلق تعبيراً مهيناً وصادماً ضد الحكم عقب اللقاء، وقد يؤدي تصريحه المثير للجدل إلى إيقافه لفترة طويلة، خصوصاً في ظل وجود سوابق انضباطية مماثلة.
سابقة تُنذر بعقوبة قاسية
وأشارت إلى أنه في وقت سابق من العام الحالي تم إيقاف مدافع ريد بول براغانتينو غوستافو ماركيز لمدة 12 مباراة، بعد تعليقات مشابهة أدلى بها تجاه الحكمة دايان مونيز.
The Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, a player for Santos FC, is facing a harsh penalty that could lead to a suspension of up to 12 matches.
Neymar is struggling with Santos to convince his national team coach Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the squad for the 2026 World Cup, but his shocking statement against the referee after his team's match against Remo yesterday (Friday) threatens his dream.
Cause of the Crisis
According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Neymar expressed his anger towards the referee of the match, who issued him a yellow card that will keep him out of the next game against Flamengo, as this was his third yellow card in the last 4 matches.
Shocking Statement
The newspaper clarified that Neymar made a derogatory and shocking remark against the referee after the match, and his controversial statement could lead to a lengthy suspension, especially given the existence of similar disciplinary precedents.
Precedent Warns of Harsh Penalty
It was noted that earlier this year, Red Bull Bragantino defender Gustavo Marques was suspended for 12 matches after making similar comments directed at referee Dayan Muniz.