يواجه النجم البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا لاعب نادي سانتوس عقوبة قاسية قد تصل إلى الإيقاف لمدة 12 مباراة.

ويكافح نيمار مع سانتوس من أجل إقناع مدرب منتخب بلاده كارلو أنشيلوتي بضمه إلى القائمة التي ستخوض كأس العالم 2026، لكن تصريحه الصادم ضد حكم مباراة فريقه أمام ريمو، أمس (الجمعة)، يهدد حلمه.
بسبب تصريح صادم.. نيمار مهدد بالإيقاف 12 مباراة

سبب الأزمة

وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، عبّر نيمار عن غضبه من حكم اللقاء، الذي أشهر له بطاقة صفراء ستبعده عن المباراة القادمة ضد فلامنغو، حيث كانت هذه البطاقة الصفراء الثالثة له في آخر 4 مباريات.

تصريح صادم

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن نيمار أطلق تعبيراً مهيناً وصادماً ضد الحكم عقب اللقاء، وقد يؤدي تصريحه المثير للجدل إلى إيقافه لفترة طويلة، خصوصاً في ظل وجود سوابق انضباطية مماثلة.
بسبب تصريح صادم.. نيمار مهدد بالإيقاف 12 مباراة

سابقة تُنذر بعقوبة قاسية

وأشارت إلى أنه في وقت سابق من العام الحالي تم إيقاف مدافع ريد بول براغانتينو غوستافو ماركيز لمدة 12 مباراة، بعد تعليقات مشابهة أدلى بها تجاه الحكمة دايان مونيز.