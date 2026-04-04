بسبب تصريح صادم.. نيمار مهدد بالإيقاف 12 مباراة

The Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, a player for Santos FC, is facing a harsh penalty that could lead to a suspension of up to 12 matches.

Neymar is struggling with Santos to convince his national team coach Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the squad for the 2026 World Cup, but his shocking statement against the referee after his team's match against Remo yesterday (Friday) threatens his dream.



Cause of the Crisis

According to the British newspaper "The Sun," Neymar expressed his anger towards the referee of the match, who issued him a yellow card that will keep him out of the next game against Flamengo, as this was his third yellow card in the last 4 matches.

Shocking Statement

The newspaper clarified that Neymar made a derogatory and shocking remark against the referee after the match, and his controversial statement could lead to a lengthy suspension, especially given the existence of similar disciplinary precedents.



Precedent Warns of Harsh Penalty

It was noted that earlier this year, Red Bull Bragantino defender Gustavo Marques was suspended for 12 matches after making similar comments directed at referee Dayan Muniz.