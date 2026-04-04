The coach of Al-Najma, Nestor Maestro, confirmed that his team performed well against Al-Nasr, the league leaders, despite the loss in the match held at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 27th round of the competition, which ended with a score of five goals to two.



He explained during the press conference after the match that Al-Najma conceded two goals during the toughest periods of the game, but the team showed a positive performance against a team with high quality, expressing his happiness with what the players delivered, especially the Saudi elements.



Maestro pointed out that conceding goals in the final minutes is a recurring problem for the team, attributing it to the physical fatigue that many teams suffer during matches, emphasizing that scoring two goals away against Al-Nasr is a positive indicator, even though it was not enough to achieve a better result.