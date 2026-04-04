أكّد مدرب فريق النجمة نيستور مايسترو أن فريقه قدم مستوى جيدًا أمام النصر متصدر الدوري رغم الخسارة، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من المسابقة، وانتهى نصراوياً بنتيجة خمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين.


وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء أن النجمة استقبل هدفين في أصعب فترات المباراة، إلا أن الفريق ظهر بصورة إيجابية أمام فريق يمتلك جودة عالية، معربًا عن سعادته بما قدمه اللاعبون، لاسيما العناصر السعودية.


وبيّن مايسترو أن استقبال الأهداف في الدقائق الأخيرة يعد مشكلة متكررة للفريق، مرجعًا ذلك إلى عامل الإرهاق البدني الذي تعاني منه العديد من الفرق خلال المباريات، مؤكدًا أن تسجيل هدفين خارج الأرض أمام النصر يُعد مؤشرًا إيجابيًا رغم أنه لم يكن كافيًا لتحقيق نتيجة أفضل.