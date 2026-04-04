أكّد مدرب فريق النجمة نيستور مايسترو أن فريقه قدم مستوى جيدًا أمام النصر متصدر الدوري رغم الخسارة، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من المسابقة، وانتهى نصراوياً بنتيجة خمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين.
وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء أن النجمة استقبل هدفين في أصعب فترات المباراة، إلا أن الفريق ظهر بصورة إيجابية أمام فريق يمتلك جودة عالية، معربًا عن سعادته بما قدمه اللاعبون، لاسيما العناصر السعودية.
وبيّن مايسترو أن استقبال الأهداف في الدقائق الأخيرة يعد مشكلة متكررة للفريق، مرجعًا ذلك إلى عامل الإرهاق البدني الذي تعاني منه العديد من الفرق خلال المباريات، مؤكدًا أن تسجيل هدفين خارج الأرض أمام النصر يُعد مؤشرًا إيجابيًا رغم أنه لم يكن كافيًا لتحقيق نتيجة أفضل.
The coach of Al-Najma, Nestor Maestro, confirmed that his team performed well against Al-Nasr, the league leaders, despite the loss in the match held at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 27th round of the competition, which ended with a score of five goals to two.
He explained during the press conference after the match that Al-Najma conceded two goals during the toughest periods of the game, but the team showed a positive performance against a team with high quality, expressing his happiness with what the players delivered, especially the Saudi elements.
Maestro pointed out that conceding goals in the final minutes is a recurring problem for the team, attributing it to the physical fatigue that many teams suffer during matches, emphasizing that scoring two goals away against Al-Nasr is a positive indicator, even though it was not enough to achieve a better result.