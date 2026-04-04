شدد مدرب النصر خيسوس على أن الأهم بالنسبة لفريقه كان تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث في مواجهة فريقه أمام ضيفه النجمة في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من المسابقة، والذي انتهى نصراوياً بنتيجة خمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين، مشيرًا إلى أن المنافس نجح في إحراج فريقه خلال فترات من المباراة بفضل تنظيمه الدفاعي وامتلاكه مهاجمًا مميزًا.


وأشار خيسوس إلى أن أبرز السلبيات تمثلت في استقبال هدفين، مؤكدًا ضرورة العمل على معالجة الأخطاء الدفاعية، لافتًا إلى أن الفريق لم يظهر بالمستوى المطلوب دفاعيًا، خصوصًا في الخط الخلفي، وأن غياب اللاعب مارتينيز أثر على التوازن الدفاعي، فيما بدا الإرهاق واضحًا على سيماكان في الشوط الثاني، ما استدعى استبداله.


وأضاف أن فترة التوقف الدولي لا تخدم الفرق المتصدرة التي تعيش حالة زخم فني، موضحًا أن طول فترة التوقف إلى جانب الظروف المناخية وضغط المباراة أثّرت على أداء الفريقين، كاشفًا أن «رونالدو لم يشارك في المباراتين الأخيرتين، وفضلنا إراحته، بعد تقدمنا بفارق هدفين».


واختتم خيسوس حديثه بتوجيه رسالة إلى جماهير النصر، مشيدًا بالأجواء الجماهيرية التي وصفها بالمميزة، مؤكدًا أن دعم الجماهير يمثل عنصرًا أساسيًا في صناعة فريق بطل، مع تطلعه لاستمرار المساندة حتى نهاية الموسم.