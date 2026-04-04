Al-Nasr coach Jesus emphasized that the most important thing for his team was to achieve victory and collect the three points in their match against their guest Al-Najma in the encounter held at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 27th round of the competition, which ended in a 5-2 victory for Al-Nasr. He pointed out that the opponent succeeded in embarrassing his team during periods of the match due to their defensive organization and having a distinguished striker.



Jesus noted that the most significant negatives were represented in conceding two goals, stressing the need to work on addressing defensive mistakes, pointing out that the team did not perform at the required defensive level, especially in the back line, and that the absence of player Martinez affected the defensive balance, while fatigue was evident on Simakan in the second half, which necessitated his substitution.



He added that the international break does not benefit the leading teams that are experiencing a state of technical momentum, explaining that the length of the break, along with the weather conditions and match pressure, affected the performance of both teams, revealing that "Ronaldo did not participate in the last two matches, and we preferred to rest him after we took a two-goal lead."



Jesus concluded his remarks by sending a message to Al-Nasr fans, praising the unique atmosphere he described, affirming that the support of the fans is a fundamental element in creating a championship team, while looking forward to continued support until the end of the season.