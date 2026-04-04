أعلنت الجهات المختصة في أبوظبي وفاة شخص وإصابة 4 آخرين جراء سقوط شظايا في منشآت حبشان للغاز، إثر الاعتراض الناجح من قبل الدفاعات الجوية.
وأوضح مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي في بيان -وفقًا لوكالة أنباء الإمارات- أن الحادثة أسفرت عن وفاة شخص من الجنسية المصرية أثناء عملية إخلاء الموقع، إضافة إلى إصابة 4 أشخاص بإصابات بسيطة، 2 من الجنسية الباكستانية و2 من الجنسية المصرية.
وأضاف أن الحادثة التي تم الإعلان عنها سابقًا نجم عنها اندلاع حريقين في الموقع، حيث باشرت فرق الاستجابة، وتمكنت من السيطرة على الوضع، مشيرًا إلى أن الحادثة تسببت في أضرار جسيمة بالمنشآت، فيما لا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل أعمال التقييم للوقوف على حجم الأضرار واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.
The relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi announced the death of one person and the injury of 4 others due to debris falling on Habshan gas facilities, following a successful interception by air defenses.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office clarified in a statement - according to the Emirates News Agency - that the incident resulted in the death of an Egyptian national during the evacuation process, in addition to 4 individuals sustaining minor injuries, 2 of Pakistani nationality and 2 of Egyptian nationality.
It added that the previously announced incident led to the outbreak of two fires at the site, where response teams were deployed and managed to control the situation, noting that the incident caused significant damage to the facilities, while the relevant authorities continue their assessment work to determine the extent of the damage and take necessary measures.