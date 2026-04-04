أعلنت الجهات المختصة في أبوظبي وفاة شخص وإصابة 4 آخرين جراء سقوط شظايا في منشآت حبشان للغاز، إثر الاعتراض الناجح من قبل الدفاعات الجوية.

وأوضح مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي في بيان -وفقًا لوكالة أنباء الإمارات- أن الحادثة أسفرت عن وفاة شخص من الجنسية المصرية أثناء عملية إخلاء الموقع، إضافة إلى إصابة 4 أشخاص بإصابات بسيطة، 2 من الجنسية الباكستانية و2 من الجنسية المصرية.

وأضاف أن الحادثة التي تم الإعلان عنها سابقًا نجم عنها اندلاع حريقين في الموقع، حيث باشرت فرق الاستجابة، وتمكنت من السيطرة على الوضع، مشيرًا إلى أن الحادثة تسببت في أضرار جسيمة بالمنشآت، فيما لا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل أعمال التقييم للوقوف على حجم الأضرار واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.