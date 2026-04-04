The relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi announced the death of one person and the injury of 4 others due to debris falling on Habshan gas facilities, following a successful interception by air defenses.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office clarified in a statement - according to the Emirates News Agency - that the incident resulted in the death of an Egyptian national during the evacuation process, in addition to 4 individuals sustaining minor injuries, 2 of Pakistani nationality and 2 of Egyptian nationality.

It added that the previously announced incident led to the outbreak of two fires at the site, where response teams were deployed and managed to control the situation, noting that the incident caused significant damage to the facilities, while the relevant authorities continue their assessment work to determine the extent of the damage and take necessary measures.