The Council of Ministers approved the "Muscat" document for the rules of child protection during the investigation phase in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which aims to enhance children's rights and establish judicial guarantees at various stages of litigation, ensuring their protection from any violations that may affect their psychological or physical safety. The document includes governing rules that GCC countries are committed to incorporating into their legislation, while working to periodically raise the level of protection and provide specialized human resources, without undermining any national legislation that offers broader protection. The document also emphasizes that children enjoy all the rights stipulated in local laws and must be protected without any discrimination based on gender, color, race, religion, or social origin.

The document stressed the confidentiality of investigation procedures involving children, prohibiting access to them by non-specialists except with official permission, and banning the publication or disclosure of any personal data concerning the child. It also emphasized the necessity of considering the child's psychological, physical, and cognitive state during the investigation, prohibiting the use of any intimidation, coercion, or inducement methods to obtain their statements, while providing a suitable investigative environment that meets their needs, minimizing the duration of the investigation as much as possible, completing it in a single session, and informing the child and their guardians of their rights and legal status in clear language appropriate to their level of understanding.



The rules included the child's right to seek legal counsel and provide legal assistance, to consult social or psychological specialists when needed, and to prepare comprehensive reports on their condition and behavior, in addition to the necessity of swift resolution of cases in which the child is a party. If the child is not proficient in the language used or has special needs, the document required the provision of a translator or specialist free of charge, ensuring that they can fully express their statements and rights.

Audio and Video Recording of Investigations

The document stipulated enabling the child's parents or guardians to attend investigation sessions unless the interests of the investigation require otherwise, ensuring the child's right to communicate with their guardians at any time, informing them of all procedures and results related to the case, and notifying the guardian of any decisions or rulings issued against the child, allowing them to pursue legal remedies. The rules permitted the audio and video recording of investigations, conducting them remotely using information technology means, with the possibility of relying on recordings instead of the child's presence whenever their interest necessitates it, provided that they are not subjected to any psychological or physical harm.



The document emphasized the necessity of handing over the child after the investigation to their guardian or a specialized care entity, considering their psychological and physical condition when making any decision regarding detention or confinement, with separate detention facilities entirely apart from adult prisons, equipped to suit children's ages and their health and psychological needs. It also obligated public prosecution members to conduct regular inspection visits to these facilities to verify compliance with standards, listen to children, receive their complaints, and take necessary actions to ensure their safety.

Alternative Pathways for the Trial of Juvenile Offenders

The document called for the establishment of specialized units comprising qualified personnel to deal with children, responsible for receiving reports and investigating any violations affecting their rights, ensuring the confidentiality of the reporter's identity upon request, and allowing – as an exception – professionals bound by confidentiality to report any danger threatening the child during the performance of their work. It also emphasized the importance of activating alternative pathways for trials in cases of juvenile offenders, such as administrative guidance procedures, community services, rehabilitation and training programs, and alternative dispute resolution and penalties, contributing to the reduction of investigation and litigation procedures and achieving swift justice.