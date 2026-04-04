The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) that light to moderate thunderstorm rains will continue, accompanied by active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Eastern, Riyadh, Qassim, Ha'il, Medina regions, and moderate rains in parts of the highlands of Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan, while temperatures will resume their decline in parts of northern Saudi Arabia.

Surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (30 - 55) km/h in the northern and central parts, and southerly to southeasterly at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h in the southern part, reaching speeds of (45) km/h towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait. Wave heights will range from one and a half meters to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The sea condition will be moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, as well as towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait, and light to moderate in the southern part.

As for the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be southerly to southeasterly, shifting to northerly to northeasterly after noon at speeds of (08 - 28) km/h, reaching over (45) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to westerly at speeds of (08 - 22) km/h in the southern part. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the northern and central parts.