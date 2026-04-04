توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (السبت)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة مصحوبة برياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، والشرقية، والرياض، والقصيم، وحائل، والمدينة المنورة، وتكون متوسطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق مكة المكرمة، والباحة، وعسير, وجازان، في حين تعاود درجات الحرارة انخفاضها على أجزاء من شمال المملكة.
وتكون الرياح السطحية في البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة (30 - 55) كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة (15 - 35) كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل سرعتها إلى (45) كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.
أما في الخليج العربي تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية تتحول بعد الظهيرة شمالية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة (08 - 28) كم/ساعة تصل سرعتها إلى أكثر من (45) كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة (08 - 22) كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) that light to moderate thunderstorm rains will continue, accompanied by active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Eastern, Riyadh, Qassim, Ha'il, Medina regions, and moderate rains in parts of the highlands of Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan, while temperatures will resume their decline in parts of northern Saudi Arabia.
Surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of (30 - 55) km/h in the northern and central parts, and southerly to southeasterly at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h in the southern part, reaching speeds of (45) km/h towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait. Wave heights will range from one and a half meters to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The sea condition will be moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, as well as towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait, and light to moderate in the southern part.
As for the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be southerly to southeasterly, shifting to northerly to northeasterly after noon at speeds of (08 - 28) km/h, reaching over (45) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to westerly at speeds of (08 - 22) km/h in the southern part. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain in the northern and central parts.