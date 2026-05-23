The Palestinian Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Mustafa Najm, confirmed to "Okaz" that the services provided to the guests of Allah are beyond description. He described the services with the phrase "sufficient and adequate," directing his message to Palestinian pilgrims to adhere to the instructions issued by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia and not to violate the guidelines, whether for pilgrims arriving through the Kingdom's entry points or those residing in cities and regions of Saudi Arabia. Najm added, in his conversation with "Okaz," that the coordination between the Hajj missions in the Kingdom and the State of Palestine is high and characterized by cooperation and understanding, thanks to God Almighty and then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which always supports everything that serves the Palestinian people. He confirmed that all preparations are complete for the arrival of the guests of Allah from Palestine, numbering 6,600 pilgrims, and this completion has been supported and monitored by the Palestinian embassy, which plays a pioneering and important role in serving the pilgrims, assisting them, and following up on them from their arrival and throughout their movements in the holy sites until their return.



Regarding the services provided to the guests of Allah from the Saudi side, the Palestinian minister confirmed that the services are beyond description, and this is not surprising for the Kingdom, both government and people, who have never fallen short in serving the guests of Allah during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.



Najm directed his message to Palestinian pilgrims to adhere to the instructions issued by the relevant authorities in their second homeland and not to violate the guidelines. The Palestinian minister called on all pilgrims to comply with the instructions and to bring all necessary requirements such as identification and official documents.



It is noteworthy that the first group of Palestinian pilgrims arrived in Mecca, totaling 1,200 pilgrims.