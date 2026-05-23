The Ministry of Municipalities has revealed the readiness of the shelter centers system in the holy sites, which includes 4 main shelter centers, in addition to 11 warehouses containing food supplies to support shelter operations and field response.



It clarified that the shelter centers aim to enhance readiness and improve the level of rapid response to emergency situations. It indicated that the shelter centers in Mina and Arafat have been prepared and equipped with the necessary supplies in coordination with the civil defense. The system includes the Al-Mu'aisim centers, Arafat (1), and Arafat (2), which are equipped with shelter services and logistical support according to the highest safety and operational readiness standards.



The ministry confirmed that the field readiness system includes the establishment of temporary sites with all their equipment, in addition to participating in executing drills and training workshops, with the aim of enhancing response efficiency and speeding up the handling of emergency situations.



It pointed out that the emergency system relies on a graduated operational escalation mechanism through the Emergency Operations Coordination Center for Hajj, ensuring quick decision-making and coordination among the relevant entities.