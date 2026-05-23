كشفت وزارة البلديات عن جاهزية منظومة مراكز الإيواء في المشاعر وتشمل 4 مراكز إيواء رئيسة، إضافة إلى 11 مستودعًا تحتوي على المواد الغذائية لدعم أعمال الإيواء والاستجابة الميدانية.


وأوضحت أن مراكز الإيواء تهدف إلى تعزيز الجاهزية ورفع مستوى الاستجابة السريعة للحالات الطارئة، وبيّنت أنه جرى تهيئة مراكز الإيواء في مشعري منى وعرفات وتجهيزها بالمستلزمات الضرورية بالتنسيق مع الدفاع المدني. وتشمل المنظومة مراكز المعيصم، وعرفة (1)، وعرفة (2)، المجهزة بخدمات الإيواء والدعم اللوجستي وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والجاهزية التشغيلية.


وأكدت الوزارة أن منظومة الجاهزية الميدانية تتضمن إنشاء مواقع مؤقتة بكامل تجهيزاتها، إلى جانب المشاركة في تنفيذ الفرضيات وورش العمل التدريبية؛ بهدف رفع كفاءة الاستجابة وتعزيز سرعة التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.


وأشارت إلى أن منظومة الطوارئ تعتمد آلية تصعيد تشغيلية متدرجة عبر مركز تنسيق عمليات الطوارئ بالحج بما يضمن سرعة اتخاذ القرار والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.