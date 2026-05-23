كشفت وزارة البلديات عن جاهزية منظومة مراكز الإيواء في المشاعر وتشمل 4 مراكز إيواء رئيسة، إضافة إلى 11 مستودعًا تحتوي على المواد الغذائية لدعم أعمال الإيواء والاستجابة الميدانية.
وأوضحت أن مراكز الإيواء تهدف إلى تعزيز الجاهزية ورفع مستوى الاستجابة السريعة للحالات الطارئة، وبيّنت أنه جرى تهيئة مراكز الإيواء في مشعري منى وعرفات وتجهيزها بالمستلزمات الضرورية بالتنسيق مع الدفاع المدني. وتشمل المنظومة مراكز المعيصم، وعرفة (1)، وعرفة (2)، المجهزة بخدمات الإيواء والدعم اللوجستي وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والجاهزية التشغيلية.
وأكدت الوزارة أن منظومة الجاهزية الميدانية تتضمن إنشاء مواقع مؤقتة بكامل تجهيزاتها، إلى جانب المشاركة في تنفيذ الفرضيات وورش العمل التدريبية؛ بهدف رفع كفاءة الاستجابة وتعزيز سرعة التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.
وأشارت إلى أن منظومة الطوارئ تعتمد آلية تصعيد تشغيلية متدرجة عبر مركز تنسيق عمليات الطوارئ بالحج بما يضمن سرعة اتخاذ القرار والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.
The Ministry of Municipalities has revealed the readiness of the shelter centers system in the holy sites, which includes 4 main shelter centers, in addition to 11 warehouses containing food supplies to support shelter operations and field response.
It clarified that the shelter centers aim to enhance readiness and improve the level of rapid response to emergency situations. It indicated that the shelter centers in Mina and Arafat have been prepared and equipped with the necessary supplies in coordination with the civil defense. The system includes the Al-Mu'aisim centers, Arafat (1), and Arafat (2), which are equipped with shelter services and logistical support according to the highest safety and operational readiness standards.
The ministry confirmed that the field readiness system includes the establishment of temporary sites with all their equipment, in addition to participating in executing drills and training workshops, with the aim of enhancing response efficiency and speeding up the handling of emergency situations.
It pointed out that the emergency system relies on a graduated operational escalation mechanism through the Emergency Operations Coordination Center for Hajj, ensuring quick decision-making and coordination among the relevant entities.