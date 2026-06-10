The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated in the 167th session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held today in the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain - the current chair of the session - with the presence of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Honorable members of the delegations participating in the council meeting.

During the meeting, the progress of joint Gulf work was reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop it, in addition to a number of topics and reports related to monitoring the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as the memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, and the discussion of developments in regional and international situations and issues of common interest.

The meeting also expressed its condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the countries of the region, and the repercussions that affect regional security and stability, emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighborliness, adhering to the principles of international law, and prioritizing dialogue and peaceful solutions that contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region.

Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic Affairs and Development, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabir, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.