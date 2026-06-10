أكدت المملكة مواصلة جهودها في تعزيز وحماية حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وتمكينهم من المشاركة الفاعلة والمستدامة في مختلف مجالات التنمية، من خلال منظومة تشريعية ومؤسسية متكاملة تستند إلى مبادئ اتفاقية حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.

جاء ذلك في بيان المملكة الذي ألقاه مساعد رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان رئيس وفد المملكة في المؤتمر التاسع عشر للدول الأطراف في اتفاقية حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة (COSP19) زهير بن محمد الزومان، خلال أعمال المؤتمر المنعقد في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك.

وأوضح أن اتفاقية حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة أصبحت جزءًا من الإطار التشريعي في المملكة، مشيرًا إلى أن الجهود الوطنية في هذا المجال تُوجت بصدور نظام حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة عام 2023م، بما ينسجم مع الالتزامات الواردة في الاتفاقية.

وأشار إلى أن رؤية المملكة 2030 أسهمت في تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة من المشاركة الفاعلة في المجتمع عبر برامج التأهيل والتدريب، وتحفيز سوق العمل على استيعابهم والاستفادة من قدراتهم، إلى جانب تعزيز الإطار المؤسسي من خلال إنشاء وتفعيل هيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وما تضطلع به الجهات الوطنية ذات العلاقة، ومنها هيئة حقوق الإنسان، من أدوار داعمة لتعزيز حقوق هذه الفئة.

وأبان مساعد رئيس هيئة حقوق الإنسان أن المملكة أطلقت عددًا من البرامج والمبادرات الرامية إلى تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، ومن أبرزها برنامج «مواءمة» الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز العدالة والاندماج الكامل لهم، وقياس التزام المنشآت بذلك، والإسهام في رفع جودة حياتهم واستقلاليتهم.

وأوضح أن نسبة العاملين من الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة ارتفعت من (7.7%) في عام 2016م إلى (14.7%) في عام 2025م، متجاوزةً المستهدف البالغ (13.4%)، بما يعكس التقدم المتسارع الذي تحققه المملكة في مجال التمكين الاقتصادي ودمج الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة في سوق العمل.

ولفت إلى أن ما حققته المملكة من تقدم في مجالات الاتصالات والتقنية والتحول الرقمي أسهم في تعزيز وصول الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة إلى الخدمات على قدم المساواة مع الآخرين، مؤكدًا تسخير الإمكانات التقنية والمنجزات الوطنية لدعم استقلاليتهم وتعزيز مشاركتهم المجتمعية.

وفي ختام البيان، أكد وفد المملكة عزم المملكة العربية السعودية على المضي قدمًا نحو بلوغ أفضل المستويات في تعزيز وحماية حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، بما يرسخ مشاركتهم الفاعلة ويعزز تمتعهم بحقوقهم على قدم المساواة مع الآخرين.