The Kingdom confirmed its ongoing efforts to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities, enabling them to participate effectively and sustainably in various areas of development, through an integrated legislative and institutional framework based on the principles of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

This was stated in a statement by the Kingdom delivered by the Assistant President of the Human Rights Commission and Head of the Kingdom's delegation at the nineteenth conference of the States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP19), Zuhair bin Mohammed Al-Zouman, during the conference held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

He explained that the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has become part of the legislative framework in the Kingdom, noting that national efforts in this area culminated in the issuance of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities System in 2023, in line with the commitments outlined in the convention.

He pointed out that the Kingdom's Vision 2030 has contributed to empowering persons with disabilities to participate actively in society through rehabilitation and training programs, stimulating the labor market to accommodate them and benefit from their capabilities, in addition to enhancing the institutional framework by establishing and activating the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, along with the supportive roles played by relevant national entities, including the Human Rights Commission, to promote the rights of this group.

The Assistant President of the Human Rights Commission stated that the Kingdom has launched several programs and initiatives aimed at empowering persons with disabilities, the most notable of which is the "Muwafaqa" program, which aims to enhance justice and their full integration, measure the commitment of establishments to this, and contribute to improving their quality of life and independence.

He clarified that the percentage of employed persons with disabilities increased from (7.7%) in 2016 to (14.7%) in 2025, exceeding the target of (13.4%), reflecting the accelerated progress the Kingdom is achieving in the field of economic empowerment and the integration of persons with disabilities into the labor market.

He noted that the progress made by the Kingdom in the fields of communications, technology, and digital transformation has contributed to enhancing the access of persons with disabilities to services on an equal footing with others, emphasizing the harnessing of technical capabilities and national achievements to support their independence and enhance their community participation.

In conclusion, the Kingdom's delegation affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's determination to move forward towards achieving the highest levels in promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, reinforcing their effective participation and enhancing their enjoyment of rights on an equal footing with others.