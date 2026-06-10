The Egyptian star Karim Abdel Aziz announced the start of filming for the movie "The Blue Elephant 3," amid a state of anticipation among the audience and fans of thriller and mystery films.

Karim Abdel Aziz shared a photo with his followers from the first day of filming, where he appeared alongside actress Nelly Karim, officially announcing the commencement of work on the new installment, which is expected to be released in theaters in the coming period.

The film continues the successful collaboration between writer Ahmed Mourad and director Marwan Hamed, the duo who presented the previous two parts of the series, achieving wide popular and critical success in the Arab world.

The third part also sees the addition of actress Dina El Sherbiny to the cast, a new addition expected to bring even more excitement to the events set in the psychological and mysterious atmosphere that the series has been known for since its inception.

"The Blue Elephant" is considered one of the most prominent Arab cinematic works in recent years, having succeeded in establishing its position as one of the most important psychological horror and thriller films, achieving significant box office revenues and notable audience attendance, making the third part one of the most anticipated films in the upcoming phase.