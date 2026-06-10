أعلن النجم المصري كريم عبدالعزيز، انطلاق تصوير فيلم «الفيل الأزرق 3»، وسط حالة من الترقب بين الجمهور ومحبي أفلام التشويق والغموض.
وشارك كريم عبدالعزيز متابعيه صورة من كواليس اليوم الأول للتصوير، ظهر فيها إلى جانب الفنانة نيللي كريم، معلناً بدء العمل رسمياً على الجزء الجديد الذي يُنتظر أن يُطرح في دور العرض خلال الفترة القادمة.
ويواصل الفيلم تعاونه الناجح بين الكاتب أحمد مراد والمخرج مروان حامد، وهما الثنائي الذي قدم الجزءين السابقين من السلسلة، وحققا من خلالهما نجاحاً جماهيرياً ونقدياً واسعاً في العالم العربي.
كما يشهد الجزء الثالث انضمام الفنانة دينا الشربيني إلى فريق العمل، في إضافة جديدة ينتظر أن تضيف مزيداً من الإثارة إلى الأحداث التي تدور في أجواء نفسية وغامضة اشتهرت بها السلسلة منذ انطلاقها.
ويُعد «الفيل الأزرق» من أبرز الأعمال السينمائية العربية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ نجح في ترسيخ مكانته كواحد من أهم أفلام الرعب النفسي والتشويق، محققاً إيرادات كبيرة وحضوراً جماهيرياً لافتاً، ما يجعل الجزء الثالث من أكثر الأفلام المنتظرة في المرحلة القادمة.
The Egyptian star Karim Abdel Aziz announced the start of filming for the movie "The Blue Elephant 3," amid a state of anticipation among the audience and fans of thriller and mystery films.
Karim Abdel Aziz shared a photo with his followers from the first day of filming, where he appeared alongside actress Nelly Karim, officially announcing the commencement of work on the new installment, which is expected to be released in theaters in the coming period.
The film continues the successful collaboration between writer Ahmed Mourad and director Marwan Hamed, the duo who presented the previous two parts of the series, achieving wide popular and critical success in the Arab world.
The third part also sees the addition of actress Dina El Sherbiny to the cast, a new addition expected to bring even more excitement to the events set in the psychological and mysterious atmosphere that the series has been known for since its inception.
"The Blue Elephant" is considered one of the most prominent Arab cinematic works in recent years, having succeeded in establishing its position as one of the most important psychological horror and thriller films, achieving significant box office revenues and notable audience attendance, making the third part one of the most anticipated films in the upcoming phase.