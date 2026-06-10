أعلن النجم المصري كريم عبدالعزيز، انطلاق تصوير فيلم «الفيل الأزرق 3»، وسط حالة من الترقب بين الجمهور ومحبي أفلام التشويق والغموض.

وشارك كريم عبدالعزيز متابعيه صورة من كواليس اليوم الأول للتصوير، ظهر فيها إلى جانب الفنانة نيللي كريم، معلناً بدء العمل رسمياً على الجزء الجديد الذي يُنتظر أن يُطرح في دور العرض خلال الفترة القادمة.

ويواصل الفيلم تعاونه الناجح بين الكاتب أحمد مراد والمخرج مروان حامد، وهما الثنائي الذي قدم الجزءين السابقين من السلسلة، وحققا من خلالهما نجاحاً جماهيرياً ونقدياً واسعاً في العالم العربي.

كما يشهد الجزء الثالث انضمام الفنانة دينا الشربيني إلى فريق العمل، في إضافة جديدة ينتظر أن تضيف مزيداً من الإثارة إلى الأحداث التي تدور في أجواء نفسية وغامضة اشتهرت بها السلسلة منذ انطلاقها.

ويُعد «الفيل الأزرق» من أبرز الأعمال السينمائية العربية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ نجح في ترسيخ مكانته كواحد من أهم أفلام الرعب النفسي والتشويق، محققاً إيرادات كبيرة وحضوراً جماهيرياً لافتاً، ما يجعل الجزء الثالث من أكثر الأفلام المنتظرة في المرحلة القادمة.