آل الشيخ يكشف: 106 سعوديين في «7Dogs»

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, revealed the participation of 106 Saudis in the production of the film 7Dogs, through his account on the "X" platform, where he showcased figures related to the national workforce involved in the project.

According to the figures he announced, the participants were distributed across several artistic and production specialties, including 11 participants in the production team, 6 in directing, 5 in camera work, 4 in art, 4 in makeup and hair, 4 in costumes, 2 in sound, and 2 in backstage, in addition to 8 participants in other supporting teams.

He also noted that the project saw the participation of 60 trainees, both male and female, within field training programs that provided them the opportunity to work on set and learn about the various stages of film production.