كشف رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ عن مشاركة 106 سعوديين في تنفيذ فيلم 7Dogs، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» استعرض فيه أرقاماً تتعلق بالكوادر الوطنية المشاركة في العمل.

آل الشيخ يكشف: 106 سعوديين في «7Dogs»

وبحسب الأرقام التي أعلنها، توزعت المشاركات على عدد من التخصصات الفنية والإنتاجية، شملت 11 مشاركاً في فريق الإنتاج، و6 في الإخراج، و5 في الكاميرا، و4 في الآرت، و4 في المكياج والشعر، و4 في الملابس، و2 في الصوت، و2 في الكواليس، إضافة إلى 8 مشاركين ضمن فرق أخرى مساندة.

وأشار إلى أن المشروع شهد كذلك مشاركة 60 متدرباً ومتدربة ضمن برامج تدريبية ميدانية أُتيحت لهم خلالها فرصة العمل داخل مواقع التصوير والتعرف على مراحل الإنتاج السينمائي المختلفة.