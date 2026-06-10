تبدأ المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، في الأول من يوليو القادم، تطبيق الزيادة التدريجية في نسب الاشتراكات على فرع المعاشات للمشمولين بالنظام الجديد، ويشمل فقط ممن بدأ اشتراكهم في التأمينات الاجتماعية (فرع المعاشات) بعد تاريخ 3 يوليو 2024م.

ومن المقرر أن يتم استقطاع نسب الاشتراك الجديدة بزيادة الاستقطاع بنسبة 0.5%، ليصبح إجمالي ما يتم استقطاعه من المشترك (الموظف) ابتداءً من يوليو القادم 10% بدلاً من 9.5%، إضافة إلى استقطاع 0.75% كاشتراك (ساند)، ليصبح إجمالي ما يتم استقطاعه من الموظف 10.75%، وسيرتفع استقطاع التأمينات من المشترك سنوياً بنسبة 0.5% حتى تصل إلى 11% في يوليو 2028م.

وستطبق نسبة الزيادة نفسها في نسبة الاستقطاع على صاحب العمل أيضاً، إضافة إلى تحمل صاحب العمل دفع (بدل المخاطر) 2%.

وكانت مؤسسة التأمينات الاجتماعية أفادت بأن نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية الجديد، يطبق فقط على الملتحقين الجدد بالعمل من المدنيين في القطاعين العام والخاص، ممن ليست لديهم أي مدد اشتراك سابقة في نظامي التقاعد المدني أو التأمينات الاجتماعية الحاليين، وأن العمل بأحكام نظامي التقاعد المدني والتأمينات الاجتماعية سيستمر بالنسبة إلى المشتركين الحاليين، باستثناء الأحكام المتعلقة بالسن النظامية للتقاعد والمدد المؤهلة لاستحقاق المعاش قبل بلوغ تلك السن؛ للمشتركين ممن لديهم مدد اشتراك أقل من «20» سنة وأعمارهم أقل من «50» سنة هجرية عند تاريخ سريان تلك التعديلات. وشددت المؤسسة على أهمية مواءمة وتهيئة الأنظمة الداخلية للمنشأة من قبل أصحاب العمل؛ لتطبيق نسب الزيادة التدريجية وفق ما نص عليه النظام.

وأكدت المؤسسة أن الالتزام بسداد الاشتراكات في وقتها يضمن استمرار التغطية التأمينية للمشتركين، ويحفظ حقوقهم، ويمكّنهم من الاستفادة من المنافع الأخرى في نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية الجديد، مشيرة إلى الآثار المترتبة على عدم الالتزام بالسداد، التي تتمثّل في تعليق التغطية التأمينية ومدد الاشتراك للمشتركين وانتفاعهم منها؛ ممّا قد يُعرّض المنشأة إلى فرض الإجراءات النظامية.