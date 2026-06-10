The General Organization for Social Insurance will begin implementing the gradual increase in contribution rates for the pension branch for those covered by the new system starting from July 1st. This applies only to those who started their contributions to social insurance (pension branch) after July 3, 2024.

It is planned that the new contribution rates will be deducted with an increase of 0.5%, making the total deduction from the contributor (employee) starting from next July 10% instead of 9.5%, in addition to a deduction of 0.75% as a contribution (Sand), bringing the total deduction from the employee to 10.75%. The insurance deduction from the contributor will increase annually by 0.5% until it reaches 11% in July 2028.

The same increase percentage will also apply to the employer's contribution, in addition to the employer bearing the cost of the (risk allowance) of 2%.

The Social Insurance Organization has stated that the new social insurance system applies only to new employees in the public and private sectors who do not have any previous contribution periods in the current civil retirement or social insurance systems. The provisions of the civil retirement and social insurance systems will continue to apply to current contributors, except for the provisions related to the legal retirement age and the qualifying periods for entitlement to a pension before reaching that age; for contributors who have less than 20 years of contribution and are under 50 years old at the date of the amendments coming into effect. The organization emphasized the importance of aligning and preparing the internal systems of the establishment by employers to implement the gradual increase rates as stipulated by the system.

The organization confirmed that timely payment of contributions ensures the continuity of insurance coverage for contributors, preserves their rights, and enables them to benefit from other advantages in the new social insurance system, pointing to the consequences of non-compliance with payment, which include the suspension of insurance coverage and contribution periods for contributors and their benefits; which may expose the establishment to the imposition of legal procedures.