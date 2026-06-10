تبدأ المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، في الأول من يوليو القادم، تطبيق الزيادة التدريجية في نسب الاشتراكات على فرع المعاشات للمشمولين بالنظام الجديد، ويشمل فقط ممن بدأ اشتراكهم في التأمينات الاجتماعية (فرع المعاشات) بعد تاريخ 3 يوليو 2024م.
ومن المقرر أن يتم استقطاع نسب الاشتراك الجديدة بزيادة الاستقطاع بنسبة 0.5%، ليصبح إجمالي ما يتم استقطاعه من المشترك (الموظف) ابتداءً من يوليو القادم 10% بدلاً من 9.5%، إضافة إلى استقطاع 0.75% كاشتراك (ساند)، ليصبح إجمالي ما يتم استقطاعه من الموظف 10.75%، وسيرتفع استقطاع التأمينات من المشترك سنوياً بنسبة 0.5% حتى تصل إلى 11% في يوليو 2028م.
وستطبق نسبة الزيادة نفسها في نسبة الاستقطاع على صاحب العمل أيضاً، إضافة إلى تحمل صاحب العمل دفع (بدل المخاطر) 2%.
وكانت مؤسسة التأمينات الاجتماعية أفادت بأن نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية الجديد، يطبق فقط على الملتحقين الجدد بالعمل من المدنيين في القطاعين العام والخاص، ممن ليست لديهم أي مدد اشتراك سابقة في نظامي التقاعد المدني أو التأمينات الاجتماعية الحاليين، وأن العمل بأحكام نظامي التقاعد المدني والتأمينات الاجتماعية سيستمر بالنسبة إلى المشتركين الحاليين، باستثناء الأحكام المتعلقة بالسن النظامية للتقاعد والمدد المؤهلة لاستحقاق المعاش قبل بلوغ تلك السن؛ للمشتركين ممن لديهم مدد اشتراك أقل من «20» سنة وأعمارهم أقل من «50» سنة هجرية عند تاريخ سريان تلك التعديلات. وشددت المؤسسة على أهمية مواءمة وتهيئة الأنظمة الداخلية للمنشأة من قبل أصحاب العمل؛ لتطبيق نسب الزيادة التدريجية وفق ما نص عليه النظام.
وأكدت المؤسسة أن الالتزام بسداد الاشتراكات في وقتها يضمن استمرار التغطية التأمينية للمشتركين، ويحفظ حقوقهم، ويمكّنهم من الاستفادة من المنافع الأخرى في نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية الجديد، مشيرة إلى الآثار المترتبة على عدم الالتزام بالسداد، التي تتمثّل في تعليق التغطية التأمينية ومدد الاشتراك للمشتركين وانتفاعهم منها؛ ممّا قد يُعرّض المنشأة إلى فرض الإجراءات النظامية.
The General Organization for Social Insurance will begin implementing the gradual increase in contribution rates for the pension branch for those covered by the new system starting from July 1st. This applies only to those who started their contributions to social insurance (pension branch) after July 3, 2024.
It is planned that the new contribution rates will be deducted with an increase of 0.5%, making the total deduction from the contributor (employee) starting from next July 10% instead of 9.5%, in addition to a deduction of 0.75% as a contribution (Sand), bringing the total deduction from the employee to 10.75%. The insurance deduction from the contributor will increase annually by 0.5% until it reaches 11% in July 2028.
The same increase percentage will also apply to the employer's contribution, in addition to the employer bearing the cost of the (risk allowance) of 2%.
The Social Insurance Organization has stated that the new social insurance system applies only to new employees in the public and private sectors who do not have any previous contribution periods in the current civil retirement or social insurance systems. The provisions of the civil retirement and social insurance systems will continue to apply to current contributors, except for the provisions related to the legal retirement age and the qualifying periods for entitlement to a pension before reaching that age; for contributors who have less than 20 years of contribution and are under 50 years old at the date of the amendments coming into effect. The organization emphasized the importance of aligning and preparing the internal systems of the establishment by employers to implement the gradual increase rates as stipulated by the system.
The organization confirmed that timely payment of contributions ensures the continuity of insurance coverage for contributors, preserves their rights, and enables them to benefit from other advantages in the new social insurance system, pointing to the consequences of non-compliance with payment, which include the suspension of insurance coverage and contribution periods for contributors and their benefits; which may expose the establishment to the imposition of legal procedures.