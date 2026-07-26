حققت المملكة العربية السعودية إنجازاً دولياً نوعياً باعتماد تشكيل اللجنة الفنية الدولية (ISO/TC 357) لتطوير المواصفات القياسية الدولية لضمادات وكمادات الجروح، وتولي مسؤولية أمانة اللجنة، كسبق ريادي إقليمي في إدارة لجان فنية دولية لمواصفات قياسية لدى المنظمة الدولية للتقييس (ISO).
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز نتيجة التعاون بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، حيث قدمت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء المقترح الفني وملف مشروع تأسيس اللجنة لما رأته من حاجة لوضع المواصفات القياسية لتنظيم هذا المجال، فيما تولت الهيئة السعودية التنسيق الفني والإجرائي مع المنظمة الدولية للتقييس وأجهزة التقييس الوطنية بالدول الأعضاء.
تأييد واسع
اعتمد تشكيل اللجنة الفنية الدولية بعد استكمال المقترح السعودي لجميع الإجراءات لدى المنظمة الدولية للتقييس (ISO)، التي تضمنت تقييمه من قبل اللجان الفنية ذات العلاقة والمجلس الفني للمنظمة (ISO/TMB)، وعرض مبررات تأسيس اللجنة ونطاق أعمالها ومستهدفاتها، إضافة إلى مناقشة أوجه التكامل والتنسيق مع المواصفات واللجان الفنية الدولية والإقليمية ذات الصلة.
وحظي المقترح السعودي بتأييد واسع من الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة الدولية للتقييس، حيث أيدت 27 دولة تشكيل اللجنة، فيما أبدت 13 دولة رغبتها في الانضمام كلجنة «عضو مشارك»، و21 دولة كـ«عضو مراقب»، من بينها دول رائدة في مجالات المواصفات والتقييس.
تعزيز الجودة والسلامة
وستتولى المملكة ممثلة بالهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء مسؤولية الإدارة الفنية للجنة الدولية، التي تُعنى بتطوير المواصفات القياسية المتعلقة بالمصطلحات والتعريفات ومتطلبات السلامة والأداء وطرق الاختبار لضمادات وكمادات الجروح، بما يسهم في تعزيز مستويات الجودة والسلامة على المستوى العالمي.
ويُجسد هذا الإنجاز المكانة المتقدمة التي تحظى بها المملكة في منظومة المواصفات والجودة دولياً، ويعكس ثقة المجتمع الدولي بالكفاءات الوطنية وقدرتها على قيادة الأعمال الفنية الدولية، ويعزز إسهامات المملكة في تطوير المواصفات القياسية بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 ويعزز حضورها وريادتها في المحافل الدولية.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a qualitative international accomplishment by establishing the International Technical Committee (ISO/TC 357) for the development of international standards for wound dressings and bandages, taking on the responsibility of the committee's secretariat, marking a regional pioneering advance in managing international technical committees for standards at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
This achievement comes as a result of cooperation between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, where the Saudi Food and Drug Authority provided the technical proposal and the project file for establishing the committee due to the perceived need to set standards to regulate this field, while the Saudi Standards Organization handled the technical and procedural coordination with the International Organization for Standardization and the national standardization bodies of the member countries.
Widespread Support
The formation of the international technical committee was approved after the Saudi proposal completed all procedures at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which included its evaluation by the relevant technical committees and the technical board of the organization (ISO/TMB), presenting the justifications for establishing the committee, its scope of work, and its objectives, in addition to discussing aspects of integration and coordination with related international and regional standards and technical committees.
The Saudi proposal received widespread support from the member countries of the International Organization for Standardization, with 27 countries endorsing the formation of the committee, while 13 countries expressed their desire to join as "participating members," and 21 countries as "observer members," including leading countries in the fields of standards and metrology.
Enhancing Quality and Safety
The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, will take on the responsibility of the technical management of the international committee, which is concerned with developing standards related to terminology, definitions, safety and performance requirements, and testing methods for wound dressings and bandages, contributing to enhancing quality and safety levels globally.
This achievement embodies the advanced position that the Kingdom holds in the international standards and quality system, reflecting the international community's trust in national competencies and their ability to lead international technical work, and it enhances the Kingdom's contributions to developing standards in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, strengthening its presence and leadership in international forums.