حققت المملكة العربية السعودية إنجازاً دولياً نوعياً باعتماد تشكيل اللجنة الفنية الدولية (ISO/TC 357) لتطوير المواصفات القياسية الدولية لضمادات وكمادات الجروح، وتولي مسؤولية أمانة اللجنة، كسبق ريادي إقليمي في إدارة لجان فنية دولية لمواصفات قياسية لدى المنظمة الدولية للتقييس (ISO).


ويأتي هذا الإنجاز نتيجة التعاون بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، حيث قدمت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء المقترح الفني وملف مشروع تأسيس اللجنة لما رأته من حاجة لوضع المواصفات القياسية لتنظيم هذا المجال، فيما تولت الهيئة السعودية التنسيق الفني والإجرائي مع المنظمة الدولية للتقييس وأجهزة التقييس الوطنية بالدول الأعضاء.

تأييد واسع


اعتمد تشكيل اللجنة الفنية الدولية بعد استكمال المقترح السعودي لجميع الإجراءات لدى المنظمة الدولية للتقييس (ISO)، التي تضمنت تقييمه من قبل اللجان الفنية ذات العلاقة والمجلس الفني للمنظمة (ISO/TMB)، وعرض مبررات تأسيس اللجنة ونطاق أعمالها ومستهدفاتها، إضافة إلى مناقشة أوجه التكامل والتنسيق مع المواصفات واللجان الفنية الدولية والإقليمية ذات الصلة.


وحظي المقترح السعودي بتأييد واسع من الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة الدولية للتقييس، حيث أيدت 27 دولة تشكيل اللجنة، فيما أبدت 13 دولة رغبتها في الانضمام كلجنة «عضو مشارك»، و21 دولة كـ«عضو مراقب»، من بينها دول رائدة في مجالات المواصفات والتقييس.

تعزيز الجودة والسلامة


وستتولى المملكة ممثلة بالهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء مسؤولية الإدارة الفنية للجنة الدولية، التي تُعنى بتطوير المواصفات القياسية المتعلقة بالمصطلحات والتعريفات ومتطلبات السلامة والأداء وطرق الاختبار لضمادات وكمادات الجروح، بما يسهم في تعزيز مستويات الجودة والسلامة على المستوى العالمي.


ويُجسد هذا الإنجاز المكانة المتقدمة التي تحظى بها المملكة في منظومة المواصفات والجودة دولياً، ويعكس ثقة المجتمع الدولي بالكفاءات الوطنية وقدرتها على قيادة الأعمال الفنية الدولية، ويعزز إسهامات المملكة في تطوير المواصفات القياسية بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 ويعزز حضورها وريادتها في المحافل الدولية.