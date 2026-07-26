The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved a qualitative international accomplishment by establishing the International Technical Committee (ISO/TC 357) for the development of international standards for wound dressings and bandages, taking on the responsibility of the committee's secretariat, marking a regional pioneering advance in managing international technical committees for standards at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



This achievement comes as a result of cooperation between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, where the Saudi Food and Drug Authority provided the technical proposal and the project file for establishing the committee due to the perceived need to set standards to regulate this field, while the Saudi Standards Organization handled the technical and procedural coordination with the International Organization for Standardization and the national standardization bodies of the member countries.



Widespread Support



The formation of the international technical committee was approved after the Saudi proposal completed all procedures at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which included its evaluation by the relevant technical committees and the technical board of the organization (ISO/TMB), presenting the justifications for establishing the committee, its scope of work, and its objectives, in addition to discussing aspects of integration and coordination with related international and regional standards and technical committees.



The Saudi proposal received widespread support from the member countries of the International Organization for Standardization, with 27 countries endorsing the formation of the committee, while 13 countries expressed their desire to join as "participating members," and 21 countries as "observer members," including leading countries in the fields of standards and metrology.



Enhancing Quality and Safety



The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, will take on the responsibility of the technical management of the international committee, which is concerned with developing standards related to terminology, definitions, safety and performance requirements, and testing methods for wound dressings and bandages, contributing to enhancing quality and safety levels globally.



This achievement embodies the advanced position that the Kingdom holds in the international standards and quality system, reflecting the international community's trust in national competencies and their ability to lead international technical work, and it enhances the Kingdom's contributions to developing standards in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, strengthening its presence and leadership in international forums.