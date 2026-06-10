U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Wednesday) that U.S. forces will resume attacking Iran.



Trump said: "We will attack Iran, which attacked an American Apache helicopter," explaining that Iran will pay the price and that we will strike them hard.



He added: "Iran should sign the agreement; it is a good and meaningful agreement," indicating that Iran is stalling, "and I don’t know what its leaders are doing while we are in the process of preventing them from acquiring nuclear weapons."



Trump addressed Iran by saying: "Either we find a solution with them, or we will eliminate them," and he did not disclose details about the sites that would be targeted, saying: "I will not provide details about our intention to destroy Iranian bridges and power stations."



He pointed out that he wants an agreement with Iran that is meaningful and applicable, clarifying that he "struck Iran hard yesterday and will strike them hard today as well."



Earlier today, Trump hinted at targeting Iranian power stations and bridges in response to Tehran's delay in finalizing an agreement to end the war, after he pledged that "they will pay the price."



Trump stated in remarks to Fox News that he is about to order the U.S. military to begin targeting Iranian power stations and bridges, adding that "the Iranian leadership is stalling in peace negotiations."