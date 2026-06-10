أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأربعاء) أن القوات الأمريكية ستعاود اليوم مهاجمة إيران.

وقال ترمب: سنهاجم إيران التي هاجمت مروحية أباتشي أمريكية، موضحاً أن إيران ستدفع الثمن وسنهاجمها بشكل قوي.

وأضاف: ينبغي على إيران أن توقع الاتفاق فهو اتفاق جيد وذو مغزى، مبيناً أن إيران تماطل «ولا أدري ماذا يفعل قادتها ونحن بصدد منعهم من امتلاك سلاح نووي».

وخاطب ترمب إيران بالقول: «إما أن نجد حلاً معها أو سنقضي عليها»، ولم يكشف ترمب تفاصيل المواقع التي سيستهدفها قائلاً: «لن أدلي بتفاصيل حول عزمنا تدمير الجسور ومحطات الطاقة الإيرانية».

وأشار إلى أنه يريد اتفاقاً مع إيران له مغزى وقابل للتطبيق، موضحاً أنه «ضرب إيران بقوة أمس وسيضربهم بقوة اليوم أيضاً».

وكشف ترمب عن تدمير 22 سفينة إيرانية يوم أمس بينها زوارق، معرباً عن أمنياته بالسلام للشرق الأوسط. واتهم ترمب إيران بالمماطلة في الاتفاق، قائلاً: «إيران تستخف بعقولنا».

وأضاف: «إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك النووي والآن عليهم التوقيع». وكان ترمب لوح في وقت سابق اليوم باستهداف محطات الطاقة والجسور الإيرانية رداً على تأخر طهران في إبرام اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، بعدما تعهد بأن «تدفع الثمن».

وقال ترمب في تصريحات لشبكة «فوكس نيوز»: إنه على وشك أن يأمر الجيش الأمريكي ببدء استهداف محطات الطاقة والجسور الإيرانية، مضيفاً أن «القيادة الإيرانية تماطل في مفاوضات السلام».