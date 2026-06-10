التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، وزيرة خارجية كندا أنيتا أناند، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين مجلس التعاون الخليجي وكندا في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، ومناقشة آخر تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء، مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات الأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود الكبير، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري.