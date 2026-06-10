Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Canada in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, as well as the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.

Attending the meeting were the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al Kabir, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi.