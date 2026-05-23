The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) activated mobile operations centers this year during Hajj to support the field efforts of the participating government entities, enhance response speed, and improve decision-making efficiency through real-time data analysis and operational indicators, positively reflecting on the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.



Mobile operations centers are one of the smart solutions that SDAIA has dedicated to support Hajj operations, as they provide a comprehensive operational environment that enables the leadership of the authority and government entities to monitor field performance instantly, through advanced monitoring and analysis systems that support efficient operations management in vital locations and holy sites.



The centers include a set of central systems linked to the digital infrastructure at SDAIA, along with advanced technologies for monitoring and analyzing data indicators, networks, and information security, in addition to smart cameras and interactive control panels that contribute to analyzing the field scene, assessing the situation, and supporting decision-making in real-time.



The centers rely on artificial intelligence technologies and advanced data analytics to enhance integration among the government entities working during Hajj, thereby increasing the efficiency of field coordination, supporting rapid responses to operational changes, and contributing to providing a smoother and safer experience for the guests of Allah.