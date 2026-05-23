فعّلت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) في حج هذا العام مراكز العمليات المتنقلة لدعم الجهود الميدانية للجهات الحكومية المشاركة في الحج، وتعزيز سرعة الاستجابة ورفع كفاءة اتخاذ القرار عبر التحليل اللحظي للبيانات والمؤشرات التشغيلية، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.


وتُعد مراكز العمليات المتنقلة إحدى الحلول الذكية التي سخّرتها «سدايا» لدعم أعمال الحج، إذ توفر بيئة تشغيلية متكاملة تُمكّن قيادات الهيئة والجهات الحكومية من متابعة الأداء الميداني بشكل فوري، عبر أنظمة مراقبة وتحليل متقدمة تدعم إدارة العمليات بكفاءة عالية في المواقع الحيوية والمشاعر المقدسة.


وتضم المراكز مجموعة من الأنظمة المركزية المرتبطة بالبنية التحتية الرقمية في «سدايا»، إلى جانب تقنيات متقدمة لرصد وتحليل مؤشرات البيانات والشبكات وأمن المعلومات، إضافة إلى كاميرات ذكية ولوحات تحكم تفاعلية تُسهم في تحليل المشهد الميداني وتقدير الموقف ودعم صناعة القرار بشكل لحظي.


وتعتمد المراكز على تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتحليلات البيانات المتقدمة لتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية العاملة في الحج، بما يرفع كفاءة التنسيق الميداني، ويدعم سرعة التعامل مع المتغيرات التشغيلية، ويسهم في تقديم تجربة أكثر سلاسة وأمانًا لضيوف الرحمن.