The security patrols in the holy capital arrested (4) residents of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality for committing fraud by publishing misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services through social media platforms. They were found in possession of forged cards, documents, and tools used for this purpose. They were detained, and legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the public prosecution.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the other regions of the Kingdom.