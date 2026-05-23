زار قائد القوات الخاصة للأمن والحماية اللواء البحري منصور بن ناصر الفايز المعرض المصاحب لأعمال ملتقى إعلام الحج بنسخته الثالثة، الذي تنظمه وزارة الإعلام خلال الفترة (3-6 من ذي الحجة 1447) الموافق (20-23 مايو 2026) في مكة المكرمة.

واطلع اللواء منصور الفايز على أبرز مستجدات التحول الرقمي والخدمات الإعلامية لنقل الصورة المتكاملة للجهود المبذولة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وجهود وزارة الداخلية في إدارة الحشود بموسم الحج للمحافظة على أمن وسلامة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين، ومبادرة «طريق مكة»، وحملة «لا حج بلا تصريح».