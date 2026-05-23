The Commander of the Special Forces for Security and Protection, Rear Admiral Mansour bin Nasser Al-Faiz, visited the exhibition accompanying the works of the third Media Forum for Hajj, organized by the Ministry of Media during the period (3-6 of Dhul-Hijjah 1447), corresponding to (20-23 May 2026) in Mecca.

Rear Admiral Mansour Al-Faiz was briefed on the latest developments in digital transformation and media services to convey a comprehensive picture of the efforts made to serve the guests of Allah, the efforts of the Ministry of Interior in crowd management during the Hajj season to maintain the security and safety of those heading to the Two Holy Mosques, the "Makkah Route" initiative, and the "No Hajj Without a Permit" campaign.