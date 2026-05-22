The official spokesperson for Saudi Railways "SAR," Khalid bin Yusuf Al-Farhan, clarified that the Haramain High-Speed Train has transported more than (800) thousand passengers since the operational plan for the Hajj season 1447 AH was launched, by executing (3649) trips so far, as part of the operational efforts aimed at facilitating the movement of the guests of Allah and enhancing the efficiency of transportation between Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah.

Al-Farhan confirmed that the Haramain High-Speed Train is the fastest means of transportation between Mecca and Medina, covering the distance of (453) kilometers in approximately two hours and fifteen minutes. It also represents the fastest way to travel between King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Mecca station, with the train journey taking about (50) minutes, which enhances the smooth movement of pilgrims and Umrah performers arriving through the airport.

The Haramain High-Speed Train is one of the fastest trains in the world, with an operational speed of up to (300) kilometers per hour, and its route extends over (453) kilometers through five stations, including: Mecca, Medina, Jeddah Al-Sulaymaniyah, King Abdullah Economic City, and King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Saudi Railways "SAR" had announced its operational plan for the Hajj season 1447 AH, which includes operating more than (5300) trips and providing over (2.2) million seats, as part of supporting the Kingdom's efforts to serve the guests of Allah and facilitate their transportation during the season.