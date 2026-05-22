أوضح المتحدث الرسمي للخطوط الحديدية السعودية «سار» خالد بن يوسف الفرحان، أن قطار الحرمين السريع نقل أكثر من (800) ألف راكب منذ إطلاق الخطة التشغيلية لموسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك عبر تنفيذ (3649) رحلة حتى الآن، ضمن الجهود التشغيلية الهادفة إلى تسهيل تنقل ضيوف الرحمن، ورفع كفاءة الحركة بين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة.
وأكد الفرحان أن قطار الحرمين السريع يُعد وسيلة النقل الأسرع بين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، حيث يقطع المسافة البالغة (453) كيلومترًا خلال قرابة ساعتين وربع الساعة، كما يمثل أسرع وسيلة تنقل بين مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي ومحطة مكة المكرمة، إذ تستغرق الرحلة عبر القطار قرابة (50) دقيقة، مما يعزز انسيابية تنقل الحجاج والمعتمرين القادمين عبر المطار.
ويُعد قطار الحرمين السريع أحد أسرع القطارات في العالم، بسرعة تشغيلية تصل إلى (300) كيلومتر في الساعة، إذ يمتد مساره بطول (453) كيلومترًا عبر خمس محطات تشمل: مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وجدة السليمانية، ومدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، ومطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي.
وكانت الخطوط الحديدية السعودية «سار» قد أعلنت خطتها التشغيلية لموسم حج 1447هـ، التي تتضمن تشغيل أكثر من (5300) رحلة، وتوفير أكثر من (2.2) مليون مقعد، في إطار دعم جهود المملكة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتسهيل تنقلاتهم خلال الموسم.
The official spokesperson for Saudi Railways "SAR," Khalid bin Yusuf Al-Farhan, clarified that the Haramain High-Speed Train has transported more than (800) thousand passengers since the operational plan for the Hajj season 1447 AH was launched, by executing (3649) trips so far, as part of the operational efforts aimed at facilitating the movement of the guests of Allah and enhancing the efficiency of transportation between Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah.
Al-Farhan confirmed that the Haramain High-Speed Train is the fastest means of transportation between Mecca and Medina, covering the distance of (453) kilometers in approximately two hours and fifteen minutes. It also represents the fastest way to travel between King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Mecca station, with the train journey taking about (50) minutes, which enhances the smooth movement of pilgrims and Umrah performers arriving through the airport.
The Haramain High-Speed Train is one of the fastest trains in the world, with an operational speed of up to (300) kilometers per hour, and its route extends over (453) kilometers through five stations, including: Mecca, Medina, Jeddah Al-Sulaymaniyah, King Abdullah Economic City, and King Abdulaziz International Airport.
Saudi Railways "SAR" had announced its operational plan for the Hajj season 1447 AH, which includes operating more than (5300) trips and providing over (2.2) million seats, as part of supporting the Kingdom's efforts to serve the guests of Allah and facilitate their transportation during the season.