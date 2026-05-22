French football fans are eagerly anticipating the much-awaited match tonight, Friday, between Lens and Nice in the final of the 109th edition of the Coupe de France, in a clash where both teams aim to capture the title and end the season in the best possible way.



Lens enters the match with the ambition of achieving its first title in the Coupe de France in its history, having lost in the final on three previous occasions in 1948, 1975, and 1998. Meanwhile, Nice aims to add its fourth title in the competition after winning in 1952, 1954, and 1997, alongside losing in the finals of 1978 and 2022.



Nice secured its place in the final after defeating Strasbourg 2-0 in the semifinals, while Lens qualified following a significant victory over Toulouse with a score of 4-1.



The match is receiving attention from Saudi fans, especially with the presence of Saudi player Saud Abdulhamid in the ranks of Lens, as he hopes to contribute to leading his team to achieve a historic title, the first in the competition.