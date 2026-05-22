يترقب عشاق كرة القدم الفرنسية مساء اليوم (الجمعة) المواجهة المرتقبة التي ستجمع بين لانس ونيس في المباراة النهائية للنسخة الـ109 من بطولة كأس فرنسا، في لقاء يسعى خلاله الفريقان لحصد اللقب وإنهاء الموسم بأفضل صورة ممكنة.

ويدخل لانس المواجهة بطموح تحقيق أول ألقابه في بطولة كأس فرنسا عبر تاريخه، بعدما خسر النهائي في ثلاث مناسبات سابقة أعوام 1948 و1975 و1998، فيما يطمح نيس لإضافة لقبه الرابع في المسابقة بعد تتويجه أعوام 1952 و1954 و1997، مقابل خسارته النهائي في نسختي 1978 و2022.

وكان نيس قد حجز مقعده في النهائي عقب فوزه على ستراسبورغ بهدفين دون مقابل في نصف النهائي، بينما تأهل لانس بعد انتصار كبير على تولوز بنتيجة 4-1.

وتحظى المباراة باهتمام جماهيري سعودي، في ظل تواجد اللاعب السعودي سعود عبدالحميد ضمن صفوف لانس، حيث يأمل في المساهمة بقيادة فريقه لتحقيق لقب تاريخي هو الأول في البطولة.