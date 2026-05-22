أنهى البنك العربي الوطني anb استعداداته الفنية واللوجستية لإطلاق النسخة الرابعة من مبادرته المجتمعية الميدانية «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» لعام 1447هـ، والتي ستباشر أعمالها التطوعية مع بداية مناسك الحج، بمشاركة أكثر من 1000 متطوع ومتطوعة من الكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة وعبر 5 مسارات خدمية ميدانية.

وعزز البنك مبادرته لهذا العام بعقد شراكة إستراتيجية مع الصحة القابضة عبر حملة (حج بصحة)، لضمان تكامل الرعاية وتقديم قيمة مضافة للجهد الوطني الموحد الموجه لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم براحة ويسر.

ونظم البنك سلسلة من ورش العمل التدريبية امتدت لخمسة أيام في الرياض، بهدف إعداد وتأهيل قادة ومشرفي الفرق التطوعية، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم لقيادة وتوجيه فرق العمل من المتطوعين والمتطوعات، بما يمكنهم من تقديم خدمات نوعية لضيوف الرحمن بأعلى مستويات الكفاءة والجودة، وضمن المسارات الرئيسة الخمسة للمبادرة وهي: (الخدمات الطبية - الإسعافات الأولية – الترجمة - التوجيه والإرشاد - الخدمات اللوجستية).

وأكد سعد الحريقي رئيس إدارة المسؤولية المجتمعية والإعلام في البنك العربي الوطني أن مبادرة «في عون ضيوف الرحمن» تمكّنت خلال مواسمها السابقة من ترسيخ حضورها كإحدى أبرز المبادرات التطوعية الداعمة لجهود خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام، مشيراً إلى أن المبادرة حققت إنجازات نوعية ميدانية تكللت مؤخراً بفوزها بجائزة «غازي القصيبي» عن مسار التطوع.

وأوضح الحريقي أنه روعي خلال ورش العمل التأهيلية، التركيز على آلية العمل الميداني والتكامل مع حملة (حج بصحة)، لضمان استمرارية الرعاية الوقائية للحجاج الذين بدأت رحلتهم الصحية والتوعوية من جميع مدن المملكة، وصولاً إلى المشاعر المقدسة من خلال الفحوصات الوقائية والخدمات الطبية، التي تساعدهم على أداء مناسكهم بصحة وطمأنينة.

واختتم رئيس إدارة المسؤولية المجتمعية والإعلام حديثه بالإشارة إلى أن المبادرة تتطلع هذا العام إلى زيادة عدد المستفيدين منها ليصل إلى أكثر من 650 ألف حاج، فيما ستواصل المبادرة إلى جانب مساراتها التطوعية الخمسة توزيع أكثر من 200 ألف مظلة شمسية واقية، وأكثر من 10 آلاف حقيبة للعناية الشخصية.