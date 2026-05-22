Arab National Bank (ANB) has completed its technical and logistical preparations for the launch of the fourth edition of its community initiative "In Support of the Guests of the Merciful" for the year 1447 AH, which will commence its volunteer activities at the beginning of the Hajj rituals, with the participation of more than 1,000 qualified national volunteers across five field service tracks.

This year, the bank has strengthened its initiative by forming a strategic partnership with the Holding Health through the "Hajj with Health" campaign, to ensure integrated care and provide added value to the unified national effort directed at serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah and enabling them to perform their rituals comfortably and easily.

The bank organized a series of training workshops that extended over five days in Riyadh, aimed at preparing and qualifying leaders and supervisors of volunteer teams, enhancing their readiness to lead and guide the teams of volunteers, enabling them to provide quality services to the Guests of the Merciful with the highest levels of efficiency and quality, within the five main tracks of the initiative, which are: (medical services - first aid - translation - guidance and counseling - logistical services).

Saeed Al-Huraiki, Head of Community Responsibility and Media at Arab National Bank, confirmed that the "In Support of the Guests of the Merciful" initiative has established its presence as one of the most prominent volunteer initiatives supporting the efforts to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah during its previous seasons, noting that the initiative has achieved significant field accomplishments, recently crowned by winning the "Ghazi Al-Qusaibi" award for the volunteering track.

Al-Huraiki explained that during the qualifying workshops, the focus was on the mechanism of field work and integration with the "Hajj with Health" campaign, to ensure the continuity of preventive care for the pilgrims, whose health and awareness journey began from all cities of the Kingdom, reaching the holy sites through preventive examinations and medical services, which help them perform their rituals in health and tranquility.

He concluded his remarks by indicating that this year, the initiative aims to increase the number of beneficiaries to reach more than 650,000 pilgrims, while continuing alongside its five volunteer tracks to distribute more than 200,000 protective sun umbrellas and over 10,000 personal care bags.