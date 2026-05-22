حقق المنتخب السعودي للأحياء 6 ميداليات دولية في أولمبياد الأحياء الدولي المفتوح (OIBO 2026)، الذي أُقيم بمدينة سوتشي في روسيا، خلال الفترة من 15 حتى 22 مايو الجاري، بمشاركة نحو 100 طالب وطالبة من 17 دولة حول العالم.

وفاز الطالب حمزة محمد باعيسى من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض، والطالب فؤاد حسين باجنيد من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة، بميداليتين فضيتين، فيما نال كلٌ من إلياس فوزي عصلوب وطه أرشد كدوائي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة، وحسين شاهين آل رضي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وفاطمة علي المسلمي من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الأحساء، ميداليات برونزية.

وتشارك المملكة في الأولمبياد ممثلةً بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة»، بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم، وارتفع رصيدها في هذه المسابقة، بإنجاز اليوم، إلى 8 ميداليات فضية و4 ميداليات برونزية، في إنجاز يعكس حضورها الفاعل في المحافل العلمية الدولية، ويؤكد جودة برامج التأهيل التي تقدمها «موهبة» للطلبة الموهوبين.

ويُعد أولمبياد الأحياء الدولي المفتوح منصةً علميةً عالميةً تستهدف الطلبة الموهوبين ممن هم دون الثامنة عشرة، ويهدف إلى تنمية مهاراتهم في مجال الأحياء، وتعزيز التبادل العلمي والثقافي بين مختلف دول العالم، وتُعد هذه المشاركة الثانية للمملكة في هذه المسابقة ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية.

وخضع الطلبة المشاركون في الأولمبياد لبرنامج تأهيلي متكامل على مدى العام، يتضمن مراحل متعددة من التدريب العلمي النظري والعملي، إضافة إلى معسكرات داخلية وخارجية، تهدف إلى تنمية مهاراتهم في التخصصات الحيوية المتقدمة، ورفع جاهزيتهم للمنافسة على المستوى الدولي، بما يسهم في تمثيل المملكة بصورة مشرّفة، تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

يذكر أن «موهبة» مؤسسة رائدة عالميًا في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، وتعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.