The Saudi Biology Team achieved 6 international medals at the Open International Biology Olympiad (OIBO 2026), which was held in Sochi, Russia, from May 15 to 22, with the participation of around 100 students from 17 countries around the world.

Student Hamza Mohammed Baaisa from the General Administration of Education in Riyadh and student Fouad Hussein Bajunaid from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah won two silver medals, while Elias Fawzi Asloob, Taha Arshad Kadwai from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah, Hussein Shaheen Al-Radhi from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, and Fatima Ali Al-Muslami from the General Administration of Education in Al-Ahsa received bronze medals.

The Kingdom participates in the Olympiad represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Men Foundation for Talent and Creativity "Mawhiba," in partnership with the Ministry of Education. With today's achievement, its total in this competition has risen to 8 silver medals and 4 bronze medals, reflecting its active presence in international scientific forums and confirming the quality of the training programs provided by "Mawhiba" for gifted students.

The Open International Biology Olympiad is a global scientific platform targeting gifted students under the age of eighteen, aiming to develop their skills in the field of biology and enhance scientific and cultural exchange among various countries worldwide. This is the second participation of the Kingdom in this competition as part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads.

The participating students underwent a comprehensive training program over the year, which included multiple stages of theoretical and practical scientific training, in addition to internal and external camps aimed at developing their skills in advanced biological specialties and preparing them for international competition, contributing to representing the Kingdom honorably, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

It is worth mentioning that "Mawhiba" is a globally leading institution in discovering, nurturing, and empowering gifted individuals, working to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in scientifically prioritized fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.