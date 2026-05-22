في مشهد لافت ومثير للفضول داخل سوق التوظيف السعودي، بدأت وظيفة واحدة بالظهور بشكل متكرر وغير معتاد عبر إعلانات منصة «جدارات» الوطنية خلال أسبوع واحد فقط، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول سبب هذا الطلب المتصاعد من كبرى الجهات في توقيت متقارب.

الوظيفة التي خطفت الأنظار وأصبحت حديث الباحثين عن عمل هي "أخصائي استشارات أعمال"، والتي يتكرر طرحها بشكل شبه يومي من جهات شبه حكومية بارزة، ولكن بمهام غريبة ومختلفة تماماً!

«الأرصاد» ضد «عسير».. مسمى واحد ومهمتان مختلفتان

ما أثار حيرة المتخصصين هو المرونة الغريبة في توصيف هذه الوظيفة بحسب احتياج كل جهة:

  • في المركز الوطني للأرصاد: جاءت الوظيفة بطابع تقني معقد، حيث يمتد دور الموظف كـ«عقل تشغيلي» يتحكم في أنظمة جمع البيانات المناخية، والإشراف على منظومة تضم مئات أجهزة الرصد الجوي والإنذار المبكر.
  • في هيئة تطوير منطقة عسير: حملت الوظيفة طابعاً إدارياً وإستراتيجياً بحتاً، يركز على تقديم الاستشارات الإدارية، وتحسين الأداء المؤسسي، ودعم صناع القرار في تطوير الأعمال.
  • في جهات أخرى: أخذت الوظيفة منحى مغايراً يتماشى مع توجهات كل جهة.

هل هي الموضة الجديدة في سوق العمل؟

يرى خبراء سوق العمل السعودي أن التكرار المفاجئ والسريع لنفس الوظيفة خلال أيام معدودة يشير إلى توجه رسمي جديد يعتمد على «التخصص المرن».

ولم يعد هذا المسمى مجرد وظيفة مكتبية تقليدية، بل تحول إلى حلقة وصل إستراتيجية تجمع بين:

تحليل البيانات الضخمة وربطها بالتقنيات الحديثة.

صناعة القرار ودعم التحول المؤسسي الشامل داخل قطاعات الدولة.

ومع تزايد حضورها الطاغي على منصة جدارات، يبدو واضحاً أن وظيفة «أخصائي استشارات أعمال» باتت الحصان الأسود الجديد في سوق العمل بالمملكة، مما يجعلها محط أنظار آلاف المتقدمين الطامحين في اقتناص فرصة مستدامة.