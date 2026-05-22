In a striking and curiosity-provoking scene within the Saudi job market, one job has begun to appear repeatedly and unusually through advertisements on the national platform "Jadarāt" within just one week, raising questions about the reason for this increasing demand from major entities at a similar timing.

The job that has caught attention and become the talk of job seekers is "Business Consulting Specialist," which is being posted almost daily by prominent quasi-governmental entities, but with strange and completely different tasks!

"Meteorology" vs. "Asir"… One Title and Two Different Roles

What has puzzled specialists is the strange flexibility in describing this job according to the needs of each entity:

At the National Center for Meteorology: The job had a complex technical nature, where the employee's role as an "operational brain" controls the systems for collecting climate data and oversees a system that includes hundreds of weather monitoring and early warning devices.

At the Asir Development Authority: The job had a purely administrative and strategic nature, focusing on providing management consultations, improving institutional performance, and supporting decision-makers in business development.

In other entities: The job took a different direction that aligns with the orientations of each entity.

Is This the New Trend in the Job Market?

Experts in the Saudi job market believe that the sudden and rapid repetition of the same job within a few days indicates a new official trend that relies on "flexible specialization."

This title is no longer just a traditional office job; it has transformed into a strategic link that combines:

Big data analysis and its connection to modern technologies.

Decision-making and supporting comprehensive institutional transformation within state sectors.

With its overwhelming presence on the Jadarāt platform, it is clear that the job of "Business Consulting Specialist" has become the new dark horse in the job market in the Kingdom, making it the focus of thousands of applicants eager to seize a sustainable opportunity.