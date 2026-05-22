في مشهد لافت ومثير للفضول داخل سوق التوظيف السعودي، بدأت وظيفة واحدة بالظهور بشكل متكرر وغير معتاد عبر إعلانات منصة «جدارات» الوطنية خلال أسبوع واحد فقط، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول سبب هذا الطلب المتصاعد من كبرى الجهات في توقيت متقارب.
الوظيفة التي خطفت الأنظار وأصبحت حديث الباحثين عن عمل هي "أخصائي استشارات أعمال"، والتي يتكرر طرحها بشكل شبه يومي من جهات شبه حكومية بارزة، ولكن بمهام غريبة ومختلفة تماماً!
«الأرصاد» ضد «عسير».. مسمى واحد ومهمتان مختلفتان
ما أثار حيرة المتخصصين هو المرونة الغريبة في توصيف هذه الوظيفة بحسب احتياج كل جهة:
- في المركز الوطني للأرصاد: جاءت الوظيفة بطابع تقني معقد، حيث يمتد دور الموظف كـ«عقل تشغيلي» يتحكم في أنظمة جمع البيانات المناخية، والإشراف على منظومة تضم مئات أجهزة الرصد الجوي والإنذار المبكر.
- في هيئة تطوير منطقة عسير: حملت الوظيفة طابعاً إدارياً وإستراتيجياً بحتاً، يركز على تقديم الاستشارات الإدارية، وتحسين الأداء المؤسسي، ودعم صناع القرار في تطوير الأعمال.
- في جهات أخرى: أخذت الوظيفة منحى مغايراً يتماشى مع توجهات كل جهة.
هل هي الموضة الجديدة في سوق العمل؟
يرى خبراء سوق العمل السعودي أن التكرار المفاجئ والسريع لنفس الوظيفة خلال أيام معدودة يشير إلى توجه رسمي جديد يعتمد على «التخصص المرن».
ولم يعد هذا المسمى مجرد وظيفة مكتبية تقليدية، بل تحول إلى حلقة وصل إستراتيجية تجمع بين:
تحليل البيانات الضخمة وربطها بالتقنيات الحديثة.
صناعة القرار ودعم التحول المؤسسي الشامل داخل قطاعات الدولة.
ومع تزايد حضورها الطاغي على منصة جدارات، يبدو واضحاً أن وظيفة «أخصائي استشارات أعمال» باتت الحصان الأسود الجديد في سوق العمل بالمملكة، مما يجعلها محط أنظار آلاف المتقدمين الطامحين في اقتناص فرصة مستدامة.
In a striking and curiosity-provoking scene within the Saudi job market, one job has begun to appear repeatedly and unusually through advertisements on the national platform "Jadarāt" within just one week, raising questions about the reason for this increasing demand from major entities at a similar timing.
The job that has caught attention and become the talk of job seekers is "Business Consulting Specialist," which is being posted almost daily by prominent quasi-governmental entities, but with strange and completely different tasks!
"Meteorology" vs. "Asir"… One Title and Two Different Roles
What has puzzled specialists is the strange flexibility in describing this job according to the needs of each entity:
- At the National Center for Meteorology: The job had a complex technical nature, where the employee's role as an "operational brain" controls the systems for collecting climate data and oversees a system that includes hundreds of weather monitoring and early warning devices.
- At the Asir Development Authority: The job had a purely administrative and strategic nature, focusing on providing management consultations, improving institutional performance, and supporting decision-makers in business development.
- In other entities: The job took a different direction that aligns with the orientations of each entity.
Is This the New Trend in the Job Market?
Experts in the Saudi job market believe that the sudden and rapid repetition of the same job within a few days indicates a new official trend that relies on "flexible specialization."
This title is no longer just a traditional office job; it has transformed into a strategic link that combines:
Big data analysis and its connection to modern technologies.
Decision-making and supporting comprehensive institutional transformation within state sectors.
With its overwhelming presence on the Jadarāt platform, it is clear that the job of "Business Consulting Specialist" has become the new dark horse in the job market in the Kingdom, making it the focus of thousands of applicants eager to seize a sustainable opportunity.