The Ministry of Interior emphasized that residents who violate the requirement to obtain a Hajj permit will be punished with a financial fine of (20,000) riyals, deportation, and a ban on entering the Kingdom for (10) years, confirming that obtaining a legal Hajj permit is a fundamental condition for performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the security and safety of the guests of Allah. It stated that violating these regulations exposes offenders to legal penalties.

It called for immediate reporting of violators through the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.