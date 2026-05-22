بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في الجمهورية اليمنية الرئيس الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الوحدة لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيق الأمن والاستقرار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في الجمهورية اليمنية الرئيس الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الوحدة لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيق الأمن والاستقرار.