The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Unity Day of his country.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Yemen, security and stability.



Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Unity Day of his country.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Yemen, security and stability.