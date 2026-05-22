في أسبوع واحد فقط، دعمت منصة التوظيف الوطنية الموحدة (جدارات) سوق العمل بطرح 8,450 وظيفة جديدة ومخصصة للسعوديين فقط في القطاع الخاص، في واحدة من أضخم دفعات التوظيف وأكثرها تنوعاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

ولم يكن الرقم وحده هو ما خطف الأنظار، بل «الخريطة الوظيفية» المتنوعة التي كشفت عن توزيع جغرافي مثير يوضح أين تتركز الملايين والفرص فعلياً هذا الأسبوع، وأين تراجعت بشكل حاد!

الصدارة للمناطق الكبرى.. ومكة تقفز للمركز الأول

أظهرت بيانات المنصة توزيعاً لافتاً، حيث استحوذت 3 مناطق على حصة الأسد من التوظيف:

  • منطقة مكة المكرمة: جاءت في الصدارة المطلقة بـ3,115 وظيفة (قفزة توظيفية ضخمة في القطاعات الصحية، الخدمية، والتشغيلية).
  • منطقة الرياض: حلّت في المرتبة الثانية بـ2,168 وظيفة (تركزت في المجالات التقنية، الإدارية، والقطاعات الحكومية المركزية).
  • المنطقة الشرقية: سجلت 1,061 وظيفة (موزعة بين قطاعات الطاقة، الإدارة، والخدمات اللوجستية).
  • المدينة المنورة: جاءت بـ647 وظيفة (مزجت بين القطاعين العام والشبه حكومي).

وفي الوقت الذي تمددت فيه الفرص تدريجياً خارج المراكز الكبرى في القطاعات التعليمية والصحية، جاءت الأرقام كالتالي:

  • حائل: 396 وظيفة.
  • جازان: 384 وظيفة.
  • عسير: 215 وظيفة.
  • الحدود الشمالية: 127 وظيفة.
  • الباحة: 80 وظيفة.
  • نجران: 67 وظيفة.
  • تبوك: 45 وظيفة.
  • الجوف: سجلت هذا الأسبوع الرقم الأدنى تاريخياً بـ4 وظائف فقط!

تنوع إستراتيجي ومؤشر اقتصادي

المثير في هذه القفزة الوظيفية الكبرى عبر «جدارات» أنها لم تكن محصورة في مجال واحد، بل توزعت بمرونة عالية بين قطاعات حيوية تشمل: (القطاع الصحي، الإداري، التقني، التعليمي، واللوجستي).

ويرى المراقبون أن خريطة الوظائف لهذا الأسبوع تبدو وكأنها «مؤشر اقتصادي مصغر» يوضح أين يتحرك سوق العمل السعودي فعلياً، بالتزامن مع تسارع مشاريع التنمية وتصاعد الحاجة المستمرة للكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة.