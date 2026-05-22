In just one week, the unified national employment platform (Jadarah) supported the labor market by offering 8,450 new jobs exclusively for Saudis in the private sector, marking one of the largest and most diverse recruitment waves in recent times.

It wasn't just the number that caught attention, but the diverse "job map" that revealed an intriguing geographical distribution showing where millions and opportunities are actually concentrated this week, and where they have sharply declined!

Leading Regions.. and Makkah Jumps to First Place

The platform's data showed a remarkable distribution, with three regions capturing the lion's share of employment:

Makkah Region: Took the absolute lead with 3,115 jobs (a massive recruitment surge in the health, service, and operational sectors).

Riyadh Region: Ranked second with 2,168 jobs (concentrated in technical, administrative, and central government sectors).

Eastern Region: Recorded 1,061 jobs (distributed among energy, management, and logistics sectors).

Medina: Came in with 647 jobs (blending both public and quasi-government sectors).

While opportunities gradually expanded outside the major centers in the educational and health sectors, the numbers were as follows:

Hail: 396 jobs.

Jazan: 384 jobs.

Aseer: 215 jobs.

Northern Borders: 127 jobs.

Al-Baha: 80 jobs.

Najran: 67 jobs.

Tabuk: 45 jobs.

Al-Jawf: This week recorded a historic low with only 4 jobs!

Strategic Diversity and Economic Indicator

The exciting aspect of this major recruitment surge through "Jadarah" is that it was not confined to a single field, but was flexibly distributed among vital sectors including: (health, administrative, technical, educational, and logistics).

Observers believe that this week's job map appears to be a "mini economic indicator" showing where the Saudi labor market is actually moving, coinciding with the acceleration of development projects and the ongoing need for qualified national talent.