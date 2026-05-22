في أسبوع واحد فقط، دعمت منصة التوظيف الوطنية الموحدة (جدارات) سوق العمل بطرح 8,450 وظيفة جديدة ومخصصة للسعوديين فقط في القطاع الخاص، في واحدة من أضخم دفعات التوظيف وأكثرها تنوعاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
ولم يكن الرقم وحده هو ما خطف الأنظار، بل «الخريطة الوظيفية» المتنوعة التي كشفت عن توزيع جغرافي مثير يوضح أين تتركز الملايين والفرص فعلياً هذا الأسبوع، وأين تراجعت بشكل حاد!
الصدارة للمناطق الكبرى.. ومكة تقفز للمركز الأول
أظهرت بيانات المنصة توزيعاً لافتاً، حيث استحوذت 3 مناطق على حصة الأسد من التوظيف:
- منطقة مكة المكرمة: جاءت في الصدارة المطلقة بـ3,115 وظيفة (قفزة توظيفية ضخمة في القطاعات الصحية، الخدمية، والتشغيلية).
- منطقة الرياض: حلّت في المرتبة الثانية بـ2,168 وظيفة (تركزت في المجالات التقنية، الإدارية، والقطاعات الحكومية المركزية).
- المنطقة الشرقية: سجلت 1,061 وظيفة (موزعة بين قطاعات الطاقة، الإدارة، والخدمات اللوجستية).
- المدينة المنورة: جاءت بـ647 وظيفة (مزجت بين القطاعين العام والشبه حكومي).
وفي الوقت الذي تمددت فيه الفرص تدريجياً خارج المراكز الكبرى في القطاعات التعليمية والصحية، جاءت الأرقام كالتالي:
- حائل: 396 وظيفة.
- جازان: 384 وظيفة.
- عسير: 215 وظيفة.
- الحدود الشمالية: 127 وظيفة.
- الباحة: 80 وظيفة.
- نجران: 67 وظيفة.
- تبوك: 45 وظيفة.
- الجوف: سجلت هذا الأسبوع الرقم الأدنى تاريخياً بـ4 وظائف فقط!
تنوع إستراتيجي ومؤشر اقتصادي
المثير في هذه القفزة الوظيفية الكبرى عبر «جدارات» أنها لم تكن محصورة في مجال واحد، بل توزعت بمرونة عالية بين قطاعات حيوية تشمل: (القطاع الصحي، الإداري، التقني، التعليمي، واللوجستي).
ويرى المراقبون أن خريطة الوظائف لهذا الأسبوع تبدو وكأنها «مؤشر اقتصادي مصغر» يوضح أين يتحرك سوق العمل السعودي فعلياً، بالتزامن مع تسارع مشاريع التنمية وتصاعد الحاجة المستمرة للكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة.
In just one week, the unified national employment platform (Jadarah) supported the labor market by offering 8,450 new jobs exclusively for Saudis in the private sector, marking one of the largest and most diverse recruitment waves in recent times.
It wasn't just the number that caught attention, but the diverse "job map" that revealed an intriguing geographical distribution showing where millions and opportunities are actually concentrated this week, and where they have sharply declined!
Leading Regions.. and Makkah Jumps to First Place
The platform's data showed a remarkable distribution, with three regions capturing the lion's share of employment:
- Makkah Region: Took the absolute lead with 3,115 jobs (a massive recruitment surge in the health, service, and operational sectors).
- Riyadh Region: Ranked second with 2,168 jobs (concentrated in technical, administrative, and central government sectors).
- Eastern Region: Recorded 1,061 jobs (distributed among energy, management, and logistics sectors).
- Medina: Came in with 647 jobs (blending both public and quasi-government sectors).
While opportunities gradually expanded outside the major centers in the educational and health sectors, the numbers were as follows:
- Hail: 396 jobs.
- Jazan: 384 jobs.
- Aseer: 215 jobs.
- Northern Borders: 127 jobs.
- Al-Baha: 80 jobs.
- Najran: 67 jobs.
- Tabuk: 45 jobs.
- Al-Jawf: This week recorded a historic low with only 4 jobs!
Strategic Diversity and Economic Indicator
The exciting aspect of this major recruitment surge through "Jadarah" is that it was not confined to a single field, but was flexibly distributed among vital sectors including: (health, administrative, technical, educational, and logistics).
Observers believe that this week's job map appears to be a "mini economic indicator" showing where the Saudi labor market is actually moving, coinciding with the acceleration of development projects and the ongoing need for qualified national talent.