في وقت تتزايد فيه المنافسة على الوظائف الحكومية بالمملكة، حظيت منصة التوظيف الوطنية الموحدة (جدارات) باهتمام واسع، بعد إعلانها الرسمي طرح وظائف تعاقدية جديدة ضمن قطاع حيوي وإستراتيجي هو «الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة».

الإعلان جاء كخريطة مهنية متكاملة تفتح الباب أمام السعوديين والسعوديات من مختلف المؤهلات الطبية لاقتناص فرص وظيفية مميزة برواتب ومزايا قطاع التوظيف العسكري الصحي.

فرص متنوعة تشمل مدناً عدة

المميز في هذه الدفعة الوظيفية أن التقديم متاح في مناطق إستراتيجية مختلفة داخل المملكة لتعزيز التوزيع الجغرافي للكوادر، وشملت المدن التالية:

  • الرياض، الطائف، وتبوك.
  • بريدة، الجبيل، وحفر الباطن.

وشملت الدفعة الجديدة تنوعاً كبيراً في التخصصات الطبية والمساندة الدقيقة التي تشكل العمود الفقري للمنظومة الصحية:

  • وظائف الأطباء والاستشاريين: (استشاريو جراحة مخ وأعصاب، واستشاريو أعصاب أطفال، واستشاريو الجلدية، واستشاريو الأوعية الدموية، واستشاري الجراحة التجميلية).
  • وظائف الأخصائيين والفنيين: (أخصائيو العلاج الطبيعي، وأخصائيو الخدمات الطبية الطارئة، وأخصائيو الوقاية الإشعاعية، وفنيو تخطيط القلب، وفنيو تخطيط الأعصاب، وفنيو معامل الأسنان، وفني الأطراف الصناعية).
  • تخصصات أخرى: وظائف متنوعة في قطاعات الصيدلة، والتعقيم، والبصريات، والتخاطب.

ويعكس هذا التوسع السعي المستمر لاستقطاب أفضل الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة للعمل ضمن بيئة طبية عسكرية عالية التخصص تجمع بين الخبرة السريرية والتقنيات الحديثة.

ومع فتح باب التسجيل رسمياً عبر منصة جدارات، يتوقع خبراء التوظيف أن تشهد هذه الفرص إقبالاً قياسياً وضخماً من الباحثين عن عمل، نظراً للمستقبل المهني المستقر والمزايا العالية التي يوفرها القطاع الصحي الحكومي والعسكري بالمملكة.