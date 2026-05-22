At a time when competition for government jobs in the Kingdom is increasing, the National Unified Employment Platform (Jadarah) has gained wide attention after its official announcement of new contractual job opportunities within a vital and strategic sector, which is "Medical Services for the Armed Forces."

The announcement came as a comprehensive career map that opens the door for Saudi men and women of various medical qualifications to seize distinguished job opportunities with salaries and benefits from the military health employment sector.

Diverse Opportunities Across Several Cities

What is remarkable about this job batch is that applications are available in various strategic regions within the Kingdom to enhance the geographical distribution of personnel, including the following cities:

Riyadh, Taif, and Tabuk.

Buraidah, Jubail, and Hafr Al-Batin.

The new batch includes a significant diversity in medical and precise support specialties that form the backbone of the health system:

Doctor and consultant positions: (Consultants in neurosurgery, pediatric neurology, dermatology, vascular surgery, and plastic surgery).

Specialist and technician positions: (Physical therapists, emergency medical services specialists, radiation protection specialists, cardiac technicians, neurophysiology technicians, dental laboratory technicians, and prosthetics technicians).

Other specialties: Various jobs in the fields of pharmacy, sterilization, optics, and speech therapy.

This expansion reflects the ongoing effort to attract the best qualified national talents to work within a highly specialized military medical environment that combines clinical experience with modern technologies.

With the official opening of registration through the Jadarah platform, employment experts expect these opportunities to witness record and massive demand from job seekers, given the stable professional future and high benefits provided by the government and military health sector in the Kingdom.