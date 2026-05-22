في وقت تتزايد فيه المنافسة على الوظائف الحكومية بالمملكة، حظيت منصة التوظيف الوطنية الموحدة (جدارات) باهتمام واسع، بعد إعلانها الرسمي طرح وظائف تعاقدية جديدة ضمن قطاع حيوي وإستراتيجي هو «الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة».
الإعلان جاء كخريطة مهنية متكاملة تفتح الباب أمام السعوديين والسعوديات من مختلف المؤهلات الطبية لاقتناص فرص وظيفية مميزة برواتب ومزايا قطاع التوظيف العسكري الصحي.
فرص متنوعة تشمل مدناً عدة
المميز في هذه الدفعة الوظيفية أن التقديم متاح في مناطق إستراتيجية مختلفة داخل المملكة لتعزيز التوزيع الجغرافي للكوادر، وشملت المدن التالية:
- الرياض، الطائف، وتبوك.
- بريدة، الجبيل، وحفر الباطن.
وشملت الدفعة الجديدة تنوعاً كبيراً في التخصصات الطبية والمساندة الدقيقة التي تشكل العمود الفقري للمنظومة الصحية:
- وظائف الأطباء والاستشاريين: (استشاريو جراحة مخ وأعصاب، واستشاريو أعصاب أطفال، واستشاريو الجلدية، واستشاريو الأوعية الدموية، واستشاري الجراحة التجميلية).
- وظائف الأخصائيين والفنيين: (أخصائيو العلاج الطبيعي، وأخصائيو الخدمات الطبية الطارئة، وأخصائيو الوقاية الإشعاعية، وفنيو تخطيط القلب، وفنيو تخطيط الأعصاب، وفنيو معامل الأسنان، وفني الأطراف الصناعية).
- تخصصات أخرى: وظائف متنوعة في قطاعات الصيدلة، والتعقيم، والبصريات، والتخاطب.
ويعكس هذا التوسع السعي المستمر لاستقطاب أفضل الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة للعمل ضمن بيئة طبية عسكرية عالية التخصص تجمع بين الخبرة السريرية والتقنيات الحديثة.
ومع فتح باب التسجيل رسمياً عبر منصة جدارات، يتوقع خبراء التوظيف أن تشهد هذه الفرص إقبالاً قياسياً وضخماً من الباحثين عن عمل، نظراً للمستقبل المهني المستقر والمزايا العالية التي يوفرها القطاع الصحي الحكومي والعسكري بالمملكة.
At a time when competition for government jobs in the Kingdom is increasing, the National Unified Employment Platform (Jadarah) has gained wide attention after its official announcement of new contractual job opportunities within a vital and strategic sector, which is "Medical Services for the Armed Forces."
The announcement came as a comprehensive career map that opens the door for Saudi men and women of various medical qualifications to seize distinguished job opportunities with salaries and benefits from the military health employment sector.
Diverse Opportunities Across Several Cities
What is remarkable about this job batch is that applications are available in various strategic regions within the Kingdom to enhance the geographical distribution of personnel, including the following cities:
- Riyadh, Taif, and Tabuk.
- Buraidah, Jubail, and Hafr Al-Batin.
The new batch includes a significant diversity in medical and precise support specialties that form the backbone of the health system:
- Doctor and consultant positions: (Consultants in neurosurgery, pediatric neurology, dermatology, vascular surgery, and plastic surgery).
- Specialist and technician positions: (Physical therapists, emergency medical services specialists, radiation protection specialists, cardiac technicians, neurophysiology technicians, dental laboratory technicians, and prosthetics technicians).
- Other specialties: Various jobs in the fields of pharmacy, sterilization, optics, and speech therapy.
This expansion reflects the ongoing effort to attract the best qualified national talents to work within a highly specialized military medical environment that combines clinical experience with modern technologies.
With the official opening of registration through the Jadarah platform, employment experts expect these opportunities to witness record and massive demand from job seekers, given the stable professional future and high benefits provided by the government and military health sector in the Kingdom.