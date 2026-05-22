غيب الموت، اليوم، مدير عام مؤسسة «عكاظ» الأسبق الدكتور وليد جميل قطّان، بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض، عن عمر ناهز 71 عاماً، تاركاً خلفه إرثاً إدارياً وإعلامياً يُعد من أبرز التجارب في الصحافة السعودية الحديثة.

ويُعد الراحل أحد الأسماء التي لعبت دوراً محورياً في تطوير العمل المؤسسي داخل «عكاظ»، إذ ارتبط اسمه بمراحل التحول الإداري والتسويقي، وبناء منظومات حديثة لإدارة الموارد والإيرادات، في وقت كانت فيه المؤسسات الصحفية تواجه تحولات متسارعة على المستويين المهني والاقتصادي.

من جدة إلى الاقتصاد والعلوم السياسية

وُلد الدكتور وليد قطّان في جدة عام 1955، وتلقى تعليمه الأولي فيها، قبل أن يتجه إلى القاهرة لاستكمال دراسته الجامعية، حيث نال درجة البكالوريوس في الاقتصاد والعلوم السياسية من جامعة القاهرة عام 1978، في تخصص شكّل لاحقاً أساساً لفهمه العميق للعلاقة بين الإعلام والاقتصاد.

«عكاظ».. رحلة أربعة عقود

بدأ قطّان مسيرته المهنية في مؤسسة «عكاظ» عام 1980، ليتدرج في عدد من الإدارات والمناصب الحيوية، متنقلاً بين الشؤون الإدارية والتوزيع والعلاقات العامة والإيرادات والتسويق، حتى أصبح أحد أبرز صُنّاع القرار الإداري داخل المؤسسة.

وفي محطة بارزة من مسيرته، أسس جهاز التسويق في «عكاظ»، في خطوة أسهمت في تنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز الحضور الإعلاني للمؤسسة، بما يتواكب مع التحولات المتسارعة في سوق الإعلام.

وتولى لاحقاً مناصب مساعد المدير العام، ثم نائب المدير العام لتنمية الموارد المالية، قبل أن يُعيَّن نائباً للمدير العام، وصولاً إلى منصب مدير عام المؤسسة عام 2002، حيث قاد مرحلة تطوير مؤسسي مهمة على مستوى الأداء والإدارة والتسويق.

الأمير نايف بن عبد العزيز، يرحمه الله، خلال زيارته مقر مؤسسة عكاظ عام 2003م، ويبدو في حديث مع الراحل وليد قطان.

الأمير نايف بن عبد العزيز، يرحمه الله، خلال زيارته مقر مؤسسة عكاظ عام 2003م، ويبدو في حديث مع الراحل وليد قطان.

مرحلة تحوّل مؤسسي

ارتبطت فترة قيادته لـ«عكاظ» بمرحلة توسع وتطوير شملت مجالات التوزيع والتسويق وإدارة الموارد، وأسهمت في تعزيز حضور المؤسسة داخل سوق إعلامي شديد التنافس.

كما عاصر خلال مسيرته عدداً من رؤساء التحرير والقيادات الإعلامية، من بينهم الدكتور إياد مدني، والدكتور هاشم عبده هاشم، وصولاً إلى رئيس التحرير الحالي جميل الذيابي، في تجربة عكست تكامل الأدوار بين الإدارة والتحرير داخل المؤسسة.

وبرز قطّان بوصفه من أوائل الإداريين الذين تبنوا فكرة تطوير النماذج الاقتصادية للمؤسسات الصحفية، والعمل على تحقيق الاستدامة المالية دون الإخلال بالرسالة الإعلامية والمهنية.

الأمير خالد الفيصل مكرماً الراحل وليد قطان في إحدى المناسبات.

الأمير خالد الفيصل مكرماً الراحل وليد قطان في إحدى المناسبات.

حضور عربي ودولي

مثّل الراحل مؤسسة «عكاظ» في العديد من المؤتمرات والندوات المحلية والدولية، وشارك في لجان متخصصة تُعنى بالإعلان وتطوير صناعة الإعلام وتوزيع الصحف.

وشغل عضويات عدة، من بينها الهيئة الدولية للإعلان، واللجنة الوطنية للإعلان، ولجنة الدعاية والإعلان بالغرفة التجارية الصناعية بجدة، إلى جانب عضويته في مجلس إدارة جمعية الإعلان لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

كما كان عضواً في الجمعية العمومية لمؤسسة «عكاظ»، وأسهم في رسم عدد من توجهاتها المؤسسية خلال سنوات عمله الطويلة.

الراحل وليد قطان إلى جانب رئيس مجلس الإدارة ورئيس التحرير خلال تدشين موقع عكاظ الإلكتروني 2016.

الراحل وليد قطان إلى جانب رئيس مجلس الإدارة ورئيس التحرير خلال تدشين موقع عكاظ الإلكتروني 2016.

بين الإعلام والجودة المؤسسية

إلى جانب خبرته الإعلامية، تولى رئاسة مجلس إدارة «قطّان ميديا» بالمملكة، كما اعتمد خبيراً لدى الاتحاد العام للخبراء العرب منذ عام 2018.

وحصل على درجة الدكتوراه في جودة المنشآت الصحفية عام 2009، والماجستير في إدارة الجودة عام 2007 من الأكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والنقل البحري، في مسار أكاديمي عكس اهتمامه بتطوير الأداء المؤسسي وفق معايير الجودة الحديثة.

كما شغل عضويات في عدد من الجهات والمنظمات الدولية، من بينها اليونسكو، إلى جانب مشاركاته في هيئات إعلامية واقتصادية متعددة.

إرث إداري باقٍ

يمثل الدكتور وليد جميل قطّان نموذجاً للإداري الذي نشأ داخل المؤسسة، وتدرج في مفاصلها المختلفة حتى أصبح أحد أبرز رموزها الإدارية، تاركاً تجربة ثرية في الإدارة الإعلامية السعودية، تقوم على التوازن بين المهنية والاستدامة والتطوير المستمر.

«عكاظ» تنعى الراحل

وبرحيله، تفقد الصحافة السعودية أحد أبرز القيادات الإدارية التي أسهمت في بناء وتطوير العمل المؤسسي، وواحداً من الأسماء التي ارتبطت بتاريخ «عكاظ» وتحولاتها الكبرى على مدى عقود.

«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تنعى الراحل الدكتور وليد قطان وتتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذويه، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون).