غيب الموت، اليوم، مدير عام مؤسسة «عكاظ» الأسبق الدكتور وليد جميل قطّان، بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض، عن عمر ناهز 71 عاماً، تاركاً خلفه إرثاً إدارياً وإعلامياً يُعد من أبرز التجارب في الصحافة السعودية الحديثة.
ويُعد الراحل أحد الأسماء التي لعبت دوراً محورياً في تطوير العمل المؤسسي داخل «عكاظ»، إذ ارتبط اسمه بمراحل التحول الإداري والتسويقي، وبناء منظومات حديثة لإدارة الموارد والإيرادات، في وقت كانت فيه المؤسسات الصحفية تواجه تحولات متسارعة على المستويين المهني والاقتصادي.
من جدة إلى الاقتصاد والعلوم السياسية
وُلد الدكتور وليد قطّان في جدة عام 1955، وتلقى تعليمه الأولي فيها، قبل أن يتجه إلى القاهرة لاستكمال دراسته الجامعية، حيث نال درجة البكالوريوس في الاقتصاد والعلوم السياسية من جامعة القاهرة عام 1978، في تخصص شكّل لاحقاً أساساً لفهمه العميق للعلاقة بين الإعلام والاقتصاد.
«عكاظ».. رحلة أربعة عقود
بدأ قطّان مسيرته المهنية في مؤسسة «عكاظ» عام 1980، ليتدرج في عدد من الإدارات والمناصب الحيوية، متنقلاً بين الشؤون الإدارية والتوزيع والعلاقات العامة والإيرادات والتسويق، حتى أصبح أحد أبرز صُنّاع القرار الإداري داخل المؤسسة.
وفي محطة بارزة من مسيرته، أسس جهاز التسويق في «عكاظ»، في خطوة أسهمت في تنويع مصادر الدخل وتعزيز الحضور الإعلاني للمؤسسة، بما يتواكب مع التحولات المتسارعة في سوق الإعلام.
وتولى لاحقاً مناصب مساعد المدير العام، ثم نائب المدير العام لتنمية الموارد المالية، قبل أن يُعيَّن نائباً للمدير العام، وصولاً إلى منصب مدير عام المؤسسة عام 2002، حيث قاد مرحلة تطوير مؤسسي مهمة على مستوى الأداء والإدارة والتسويق.
الأمير نايف بن عبد العزيز، يرحمه الله، خلال زيارته مقر مؤسسة عكاظ عام 2003م، ويبدو في حديث مع الراحل وليد قطان.
مرحلة تحوّل مؤسسي
ارتبطت فترة قيادته لـ«عكاظ» بمرحلة توسع وتطوير شملت مجالات التوزيع والتسويق وإدارة الموارد، وأسهمت في تعزيز حضور المؤسسة داخل سوق إعلامي شديد التنافس.
كما عاصر خلال مسيرته عدداً من رؤساء التحرير والقيادات الإعلامية، من بينهم الدكتور إياد مدني، والدكتور هاشم عبده هاشم، وصولاً إلى رئيس التحرير الحالي جميل الذيابي، في تجربة عكست تكامل الأدوار بين الإدارة والتحرير داخل المؤسسة.
وبرز قطّان بوصفه من أوائل الإداريين الذين تبنوا فكرة تطوير النماذج الاقتصادية للمؤسسات الصحفية، والعمل على تحقيق الاستدامة المالية دون الإخلال بالرسالة الإعلامية والمهنية.
الأمير خالد الفيصل مكرماً الراحل وليد قطان في إحدى المناسبات.
حضور عربي ودولي
مثّل الراحل مؤسسة «عكاظ» في العديد من المؤتمرات والندوات المحلية والدولية، وشارك في لجان متخصصة تُعنى بالإعلان وتطوير صناعة الإعلام وتوزيع الصحف.
وشغل عضويات عدة، من بينها الهيئة الدولية للإعلان، واللجنة الوطنية للإعلان، ولجنة الدعاية والإعلان بالغرفة التجارية الصناعية بجدة، إلى جانب عضويته في مجلس إدارة جمعية الإعلان لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.
كما كان عضواً في الجمعية العمومية لمؤسسة «عكاظ»، وأسهم في رسم عدد من توجهاتها المؤسسية خلال سنوات عمله الطويلة.
الراحل وليد قطان إلى جانب رئيس مجلس الإدارة ورئيس التحرير خلال تدشين موقع عكاظ الإلكتروني 2016.
بين الإعلام والجودة المؤسسية
إلى جانب خبرته الإعلامية، تولى رئاسة مجلس إدارة «قطّان ميديا» بالمملكة، كما اعتمد خبيراً لدى الاتحاد العام للخبراء العرب منذ عام 2018.
وحصل على درجة الدكتوراه في جودة المنشآت الصحفية عام 2009، والماجستير في إدارة الجودة عام 2007 من الأكاديمية العربية للعلوم والتكنولوجيا والنقل البحري، في مسار أكاديمي عكس اهتمامه بتطوير الأداء المؤسسي وفق معايير الجودة الحديثة.
كما شغل عضويات في عدد من الجهات والمنظمات الدولية، من بينها اليونسكو، إلى جانب مشاركاته في هيئات إعلامية واقتصادية متعددة.
إرث إداري باقٍ
يمثل الدكتور وليد جميل قطّان نموذجاً للإداري الذي نشأ داخل المؤسسة، وتدرج في مفاصلها المختلفة حتى أصبح أحد أبرز رموزها الإدارية، تاركاً تجربة ثرية في الإدارة الإعلامية السعودية، تقوم على التوازن بين المهنية والاستدامة والتطوير المستمر.
«عكاظ» تنعى الراحل
وبرحيله، تفقد الصحافة السعودية أحد أبرز القيادات الإدارية التي أسهمت في بناء وتطوير العمل المؤسسي، وواحداً من الأسماء التي ارتبطت بتاريخ «عكاظ» وتحولاتها الكبرى على مدى عقود.
«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تنعى الراحل الدكتور وليد قطان وتتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذويه، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون).
Today, the former General Director of "Okaz" Foundation, Dr. Walid Jamil Qattan, passed away after a long struggle with illness at the age of 71, leaving behind an administrative and media legacy considered one of the most prominent experiences in modern Saudi journalism.
The late Qattan is regarded as one of the key figures who played a pivotal role in developing institutional work within "Okaz," as his name was associated with stages of administrative and marketing transformation, and the establishment of modern systems for managing resources and revenues, at a time when press institutions were facing rapid transformations on both professional and economic levels.
From Jeddah to Economics and Political Science
Dr. Walid Qattan was born in Jeddah in 1955 and received his primary education there before moving to Cairo to complete his university studies, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Cairo University in 1978, a specialization that later formed the basis for his deep understanding of the relationship between media and economics.
"Okaz".. A Journey of Four Decades
Qattan began his professional career at "Okaz" Foundation in 1980, progressing through several vital departments and positions, moving between administrative affairs, distribution, public relations, revenues, and marketing, until he became one of the most prominent decision-makers within the institution.
In a notable phase of his career, he established the marketing department at "Okaz," a step that contributed to diversifying income sources and enhancing the institution's advertising presence, in line with the rapid transformations in the media market.
He later held positions as Assistant General Director, then Deputy General Director for Financial Resource Development, before being appointed Deputy General Director, culminating in the position of General Director of the institution in 2002, where he led an important phase of institutional development in terms of performance, management, and marketing.
الأمير نايف بن عبد العزيز، يرحمه الله، خلال زيارته مقر مؤسسة عكاظ عام 2003م، ويبدو في حديث مع الراحل وليد قطان.
Institutional Transformation Phase
His leadership period at "Okaz" was associated with a phase of expansion and development that included distribution, marketing, and resource management, contributing to enhancing the institution's presence in a highly competitive media market.
During his career, he worked alongside several editors-in-chief and media leaders, including Dr. Iyad Madani, Dr. Hashim Abdu Hashim, and the current editor-in-chief, Jamil Al-Dhiabi, in an experience that reflected the integration of roles between management and editorial within the institution.
Qattan emerged as one of the first administrators to adopt the idea of developing economic models for press institutions and working to achieve financial sustainability without compromising the media and professional message.
الأمير خالد الفيصل مكرماً الراحل وليد قطان في إحدى المناسبات.
Arab and International Presence
The late Qattan represented "Okaz" Foundation at numerous local and international conferences and seminars, and participated in specialized committees concerned with advertising, media industry development, and newspaper distribution.
He held several memberships, including the International Advertising Association, the National Advertising Committee, and the Advertising Committee of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to his membership in the Board of Directors of the Advertising Association for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
He was also a member of the General Assembly of "Okaz" Foundation and contributed to shaping several of its institutional directions during his long years of service.
الراحل وليد قطان إلى جانب رئيس مجلس الإدارة ورئيس التحرير خلال تدشين موقع عكاظ الإلكتروني 2016.
Between Media and Institutional Quality
In addition to his media experience, he chaired the Board of Directors of "Qattan Media" in the Kingdom and was recognized as an expert by the Arab Experts Union since 2018.
He obtained a PhD in the quality of press institutions in 2009, and a master's degree in quality management in 2007 from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, in an academic path that reflected his interest in developing institutional performance according to modern quality standards.
He also held memberships in several international organizations and entities, including UNESCO, in addition to his participation in various media and economic bodies.
A Lasting Administrative Legacy
Dr. Walid Jamil Qattan represents a model of an administrator who grew within the institution and progressed through its various facets until he became one of its most prominent administrative symbols, leaving behind a rich experience in Saudi media management, based on a balance between professionalism, sustainability, and continuous development.
With his passing, Saudi journalism loses one of the most prominent administrative leaders who contributed to building and developing institutional work, and one of the names that have been associated with the history of "Okaz" and its major transformations over the decades.
"Okaz," which is saddened by the news, mourns the late Dr. Walid Qattan and extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to his family, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. (Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return).