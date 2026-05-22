Today, the former General Director of "Okaz" Foundation, Dr. Walid Jamil Qattan, passed away after a long struggle with illness at the age of 71, leaving behind an administrative and media legacy considered one of the most prominent experiences in modern Saudi journalism.

The late Qattan is regarded as one of the key figures who played a pivotal role in developing institutional work within "Okaz," as his name was associated with stages of administrative and marketing transformation, and the establishment of modern systems for managing resources and revenues, at a time when press institutions were facing rapid transformations on both professional and economic levels.

From Jeddah to Economics and Political Science

Dr. Walid Qattan was born in Jeddah in 1955 and received his primary education there before moving to Cairo to complete his university studies, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Cairo University in 1978, a specialization that later formed the basis for his deep understanding of the relationship between media and economics.

"Okaz".. A Journey of Four Decades

Qattan began his professional career at "Okaz" Foundation in 1980, progressing through several vital departments and positions, moving between administrative affairs, distribution, public relations, revenues, and marketing, until he became one of the most prominent decision-makers within the institution.

In a notable phase of his career, he established the marketing department at "Okaz," a step that contributed to diversifying income sources and enhancing the institution's advertising presence, in line with the rapid transformations in the media market.

He later held positions as Assistant General Director, then Deputy General Director for Financial Resource Development, before being appointed Deputy General Director, culminating in the position of General Director of the institution in 2002, where he led an important phase of institutional development in terms of performance, management, and marketing.

الأمير نايف بن عبد العزيز، يرحمه الله، خلال زيارته مقر مؤسسة عكاظ عام 2003م، ويبدو في حديث مع الراحل وليد قطان.

Institutional Transformation Phase

His leadership period at "Okaz" was associated with a phase of expansion and development that included distribution, marketing, and resource management, contributing to enhancing the institution's presence in a highly competitive media market.

During his career, he worked alongside several editors-in-chief and media leaders, including Dr. Iyad Madani, Dr. Hashim Abdu Hashim, and the current editor-in-chief, Jamil Al-Dhiabi, in an experience that reflected the integration of roles between management and editorial within the institution.

Qattan emerged as one of the first administrators to adopt the idea of developing economic models for press institutions and working to achieve financial sustainability without compromising the media and professional message.

الأمير خالد الفيصل مكرماً الراحل وليد قطان في إحدى المناسبات.

Arab and International Presence

The late Qattan represented "Okaz" Foundation at numerous local and international conferences and seminars, and participated in specialized committees concerned with advertising, media industry development, and newspaper distribution.

He held several memberships, including the International Advertising Association, the National Advertising Committee, and the Advertising Committee of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in addition to his membership in the Board of Directors of the Advertising Association for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He was also a member of the General Assembly of "Okaz" Foundation and contributed to shaping several of its institutional directions during his long years of service.

الراحل وليد قطان إلى جانب رئيس مجلس الإدارة ورئيس التحرير خلال تدشين موقع عكاظ الإلكتروني 2016.

Between Media and Institutional Quality

In addition to his media experience, he chaired the Board of Directors of "Qattan Media" in the Kingdom and was recognized as an expert by the Arab Experts Union since 2018.

He obtained a PhD in the quality of press institutions in 2009, and a master's degree in quality management in 2007 from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, in an academic path that reflected his interest in developing institutional performance according to modern quality standards.

He also held memberships in several international organizations and entities, including UNESCO, in addition to his participation in various media and economic bodies.

A Lasting Administrative Legacy

Dr. Walid Jamil Qattan represents a model of an administrator who grew within the institution and progressed through its various facets until he became one of its most prominent administrative symbols, leaving behind a rich experience in Saudi media management, based on a balance between professionalism, sustainability, and continuous development.

With his passing, Saudi journalism loses one of the most prominent administrative leaders who contributed to building and developing institutional work, and one of the names that have been associated with the history of "Okaz" and its major transformations over the decades.

"Okaz," which is saddened by the news, mourns the late Dr. Walid Qattan and extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to his family, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. (Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return).